Save on a Mana Pro Subscription

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

Download Mana in your app store to redeem this code and receive Mana Pro at a discounted price: cheapassgamer

Mana is the debit card and financial app for gamers. With the Mana Pro annual subscription, you get 5x points on gaming and entertainment subscriptions (Netflix, Spotify, etc.), 3x points on gaming purchases in the Mana shop, and 1x points on everything else! Additionally you can earn points for playing your favorite games!

With Mana Pro you also receive perks worth $540 per year which include $25 Gift Cards to Playstation and Xbox, a one-year subscription to Surfshark VPN, a year of Discord Nitro Classic and more subscriptions to other gaming services you love.

Download the Mana App from your app store to redeem this code!