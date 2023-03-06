The Last of Us: Part 1 (PC Digital Pre-order): Deluxe Edition $49.20, Standard Edition $40.60 Video Games

Posted 06 March 2023 - 04:47 PM

CDKeys has The Last of Us: Part 1 (PC Digital Pre-order) on sale for $40.59.



CDKeys also has The Last of Us: Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition (PC Digital Pre-order) on sale for $49.19.



Note: Pre-order keys are delivered upon game release. Activates on Steam.



