The Last of Us: Part 1 (PC Digital Pre-order): Deluxe Edition $49.20, Standard Edition $40.60 Video Games

By hamadto, Mar 06 2023 04:47 PM
PC PC Digital Download Digital Game Steam The Last of Us: Part 1

#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 06 March 2023 - 04:47 PM

CDKeys has The Last of Us: Part 1 (PC Digital Pre-order) on sale for $40.59

CDKeys also has The Last of Us: Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition (PC Digital Pre-order) on sale for $49.19

Note: Pre-order keys are delivered upon game release. Activates on Steam.

Game Synopsis:

  • In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.
  • Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever.

