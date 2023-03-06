The Last of Us: Part 1 (PC Digital Pre-order): Deluxe Edition $49.20, Standard Edition $40.60 Video Games

CDKeys has The Last of Us: Part 1 (PC Digital Pre-order) on sale for $40.59.
CDKeys also has The Last of Us: Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition (PC Digital Pre-order) on sale for $49.19.
Note: Pre-order keys are delivered upon game release. Activates on Steam.
Game Synopsis:
- In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.
- Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever.