Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM

This has an MSRP of 499.99 which doesnt really matter much because it was never worth that, but this also doubles a bluetooth noise canceling headset so not bad for this price.

For what its worth I bought this at 249.99 like 1.5 years ago and love it for my series X. Its way better than the other first party headsets, and sounds decent

https://www.amazon.c...ding=UTF8&psc=1