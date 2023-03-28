Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #757: WAP

CAGcast #757: WAP

The gang talks Diablo 4 Beta, Microsoft Activision acquisition, E3 2023, Hogwarts Legacy’s ridiculous ending (no spoilers), and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Costco Xbox Series S Console only $230

By SquidKing7, Mar 28 2023 10:05 PM

#1 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted 28 March 2023 - 10:05 PM

Just went to Costco and bought an Xbox Series S console only for $230. I had to take a ticket and bring it to the register.

#2 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted 28 March 2023 - 10:08 PM

Adding image

#3 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted 28 March 2023 - 10:10 PM

Trying image one more time sorry

#4 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted 28 March 2023 - 10:11 PM

One last time lmao good lord20230328_180855.jpg

#5 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 29 March 2023 - 12:06 AM

i gotta know, what happened with the strawberries?


#6 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted 29 March 2023 - 01:26 AM

Lol. She scanned the strawberries of the woman behind me in line and I had to tell her -- nope, I am just getting the Xbox.

#7 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

Stopped by again today and saw that it is still available at my store in SC. Ymmv20230331_164714.jpg

#8 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   6265 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM

hmmmmm  im curious if this is all over I might bite at that price...


#9 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   8344 Posts   Joined 18.8 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Today, 04:31 AM

Anything ending in .97 at Costco is a local warehouse clearance so YMMV.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy