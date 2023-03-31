Resident Evil 4 Remake (PC Digital Download): Deluxe $53.29, Standard $45.59

CDKeys has Resident Evil 4 Remake (PC Digital Download) on sale from $45.59.
Available Editions:
About this Game:
- Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president's kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect.
- Featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics,
- Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry juggernaut.
- Resident Evil 4: Deluxe Editions includes:
- Base Game
- Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual'
- Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic'
- Leon Costume & Filter: 'Hero'
- Leon Costume & Filter: 'Villain'
- Leon Accessory: 'Sunglasses (Sporty)'
- Deluxe Weapon: 'Sentinel Nine'
- Deluxe Weapon: 'Skull Shaker'
- 'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap
- Treasure Map: Expansion