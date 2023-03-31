Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #757: WAP

CAGcast #757: WAP

The gang talks Diablo 4 Beta, Microsoft Activision acquisition, E3 2023, Hogwarts Legacy’s ridiculous ending (no spoilers), and oh so much more!

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PC Digital Download): Deluxe $53.29, Standard $45.59

By hamadto, Mar 31 2023 05:28 PM
Posted 31 March 2023 - 05:28 PM

CDKeys has Resident Evil 4 Remake (PC Digital Download)​ on sale from $45.59.

Available Editions:

About this Game:

  • Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president's kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect.
  • Featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics,
  • Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry juggernaut.
  • Resident Evil 4: Deluxe Editions includes:
    • Base Game
    • Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Casual'
    • Leon & Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic'
    • Leon Costume & Filter: 'Hero'
    • Leon Costume & Filter: 'Villain'
    • Leon Accessory: 'Sunglasses (Sporty)'
    • Deluxe Weapon: 'Sentinel Nine'
    • Deluxe Weapon: 'Skull Shaker'
    • 'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap
    • Treasure Map: Expansion

Posted 31 March 2023 - 05:58 PM

Think I might jump on this deal since Target cancelled my $40 Xbox preorder... my PC is better anyway.

Posted 02 April 2023 - 02:51 AM

https://www.ebay.com...emis&media=COPY

Posted 02 April 2023 - 03:00 AM

This is one of those bullshit access to an account to install the game scams. Not an actual digital code for the game.


