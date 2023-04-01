Jump to content

CAGcast #757: WAP

The gang talks Diablo 4 Beta, Microsoft Activision acquisition, E3 2023, Hogwarts Legacy’s ridiculous ending (no spoilers), and oh so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership (Email Delivery, Stackable) $7.39 USD / $10.29 CAD

By hamadto, Apr 01 2023 06:33 PM
Posted 01 April 2023 - 06:33 PM

CDKeys has 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership (Email Delivery) on sale for $7.39 USD / $10.29 CAD.

  • Note: This deal is good for Active Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers. Code is stackable and you can extend membership up to 3 years. You may redeem your code on your Xbox console or by visiting Microsoft.com. You may cancel/manage auto-renew here.

About 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership:

  • Includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass with over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, plus an EA Play membership, all for one low price.

Posted 01 April 2023 - 06:37 PM

Isn't the best deal still to buy 3 years of Xbox live Gold when it's on sale for like 40 bucks and then purchase one month of ultimate to convert it all? I suppose you could buy one month of this since it's on sale and just hold it until you need renew for another 3 years.

Posted Yesterday, 07:01 AM

Isn't the best deal still to buy 3 years of Xbox live Gold when it's on sale for like 40 bucks and then purchase one month of ultimate to convert it all? I suppose you could buy one month of this since it's on sale and just hold it until you need renew for another 3 years.

You can only do this the first time. Not available for prior or active subs. 


Posted Yesterday, 07:19 AM

You can only do this the first time. Not available for prior or active subs.


Huh? You let your GPU expire and then the next day do the gold and convert thing and you'll get another 3 years of GPU.
