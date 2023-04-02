Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #757: WAP

CAGcast #757: WAP

The gang talks Diablo 4 Beta, Microsoft Activision acquisition, E3 2023, Hogwarts Legacy’s ridiculous ending (no spoilers), and oh so much more!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Current/Existing Members: 50-Day Membership $9.70

By hamadto, Apr 02 2023 05:21 PM
CDKeys offers 50-Day of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via Xbox Live Gold Conversion for $9.70 when you follow the instructions below.

Note, this offer is for Current/Existing Game Pass Ultimate Members only.

Deal Instructions:

  • Purchase 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership.
    • Note: You can purchase a maximum of 2 codes per transaction (Purchase again for more).
  • Click here to redeem your 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership code(s).
  • You will be prompted to extend your Game Pass Ultimate by 50 days. The renewal date should be the same as your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plus 50 days (Maximum 36 months).

About Game Pass Ultimate:
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass with over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, plus an EA Play membership, all for one low price.


There is a 2 item limit for this in cart. Not sure if you can make multiple orders though. If it’s possible, I’d bite on multiple. Maybe someone has tried and can report back? TIA

You can. I just bought 7 across 4 transactions.

Thanks for the reply. I bought 33 months in six transactions. Waiting on an email from MS rewards for a 1 mo Ultimate code so I can do the conversion

Okay. I feel like I've asked this a million times already, but bear with me, I'm forgetful. Say your subscriptions have all run out. If you buy a 3 months of Xbox Live Gold code, then a 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code, then redeem them in that order (3 months Gold, 1 month Ultimate), you get four months of Ultimate, right?


Correct. My subscription lapsed last month. I bought 11 three month codes tonight and a one month Ultimate code. Redeemed the Live codes first. I’m now Ultimate until Feb 1, 2026

$106.59 plus 12k rewards points for 34 months of Ultimate. Not too shabby

not a bad deal imo

 

especially since the $1 conversion for 3 years XBL Gold to Gamepass ultimate deal is dead

 

glad I got on that when I could, a year and change ago. 

 

I did a buncha these 50 day extensions a few months ago when price was around the same, maybe a bit cheaper. I'm set until like Oct2025 iirc


I'm seeing $12.39 as of now

I think it was a daily deal. Last time it was around this price it was also one day only. Slept on it too long last time
