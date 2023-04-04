Jump to content

Best buy Spring Video Game Daily Sale. Monday, April 3–Sunday, April 9.

By DrBayrd, Apr 04 2023 10:40 AM

#1 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted 04 April 2023 - 10:40 AM

Daily sale for the next week: https://cag.vg/springsale

Day 5 Mario + rabbids spark cosmic edition: $25
Turtle beach headset: $165
9B18E7D4-0FA4-4186-A6B0-17FCAB958534.jpeg
—————————————————————————-
Day 1 COD: MW2: $55

Day 2: Hori split pad pro Switch: $60
Zelda game and watch: $30

Day 3 Fire emblem 3 hopes $35
Microsoft series controller electric volt $40

Day 4 Gotham knights $30
Scuff controller $200

Credit to wario64.

#2 The Laughing Mann  

The Laughing Mann

Posted 04 April 2023 - 12:53 PM

The Hori Split Pad Attachment set is a good supplement for those who want to have handheld AND docked gaming options. But it'd be better to invest into a full blown controller like the Switch Pro Controller for docked mode, and just go for the Hori Split Pad on its own.


#3 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18300 Posts   Joined 20.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 04 April 2023 - 01:45 PM

We are giving away $180 Best Buy GC as part of a promo for this sale. Details here:


#4 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   2521 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted 04 April 2023 - 01:58 PM

Zelda game and watch is great for $30. The screen is surprisingly decent and it includes 3 Zelda games. Way more replay value than the Mario one.

#5 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5111 Posts   Joined 19.5 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 04 April 2023 - 02:38 PM

cheapy, is there any other way to participate other than social media, especially twitter?


#6 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18300 Posts   Joined 20.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 04 April 2023 - 04:14 PM

Sorry, this is a Twitter only contest.


#7 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3671 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted 04 April 2023 - 05:13 PM

Would get a pro, but I heard the dpad is terrible. Looking for an alternative for retro games to my 8bitdo pro 2 since its buttons and dpad are already shot after less than 100 hours of use.

Would get a pro, but I heard the dpad is terrible. Looking for an alternative for retro games to my 8bitdo pro 2 since its buttons and dpad are already shot after less than 100 hours of use.


#8 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3376 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 04 April 2023 - 06:59 PM

Zelda for $30. Been a while since I agreed that a BB deal was a deal.


#9 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted 04 April 2023 - 07:11 PM

Would get a pro, but I heard the dpad is terrible. Looking for an alternative for retro games to my 8bitdo pro 2 since its buttons and dpad are already shot after less than 100 hours of use.

Dual Sense with an 8bitdo adapter is probably the best alternative, but the battery life sucks. Or you could try replacing the rubber membranes in the 8bitdo


#10 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   6270 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted 05 April 2023 - 12:44 AM

3?   which ones?

3?   which ones?


#11 KCF0107   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   56 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

KCF0107

Posted 05 April 2023 - 01:00 AM

Legend of Zelda

Zelda II

Link's Awakening


#12 Miketheking   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   754 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Miketheking

Posted Today, 08:19 AM

Hoping for a ps5 controller discounted. This shyt feels like nintendo and Xbox focused.
