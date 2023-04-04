Best buy Spring Video Game Daily Sale. Monday, April 3–Sunday, April 9.
Posted 04 April 2023 - 10:40 AM
Day 5 Mario + rabbids spark cosmic edition: $25
Turtle beach headset: $165
Day 1 COD: MW2: $55
Day 2: Hori split pad pro Switch: $60
Zelda game and watch: $30
Day 3 Fire emblem 3 hopes $35
Microsoft series controller electric volt $40
Day 4 Gotham knights $30
Scuff controller $200
Credit to wario64.
Posted 04 April 2023 - 12:53 PM
The Hori Split Pad Attachment set is a good supplement for those who want to have handheld AND docked gaming options. But it'd be better to invest into a full blown controller like the Switch Pro Controller for docked mode, and just go for the Hori Split Pad on its own.
Posted 04 April 2023 - 01:45 PM
Posted 04 April 2023 - 01:58 PM
Posted 04 April 2023 - 02:38 PM
cheapy, is there any other way to participate other than social media, especially twitter?
Posted 04 April 2023 - 04:14 PM
Sorry, this is a Twitter only contest.
Posted 04 April 2023 - 05:13 PM
Would get a pro, but I heard the dpad is terrible. Looking for an alternative for retro games to my 8bitdo pro 2 since its buttons and dpad are already shot after less than 100 hours of use.
Posted 04 April 2023 - 06:59 PM
Zelda for $30. Been a while since I agreed that a BB deal was a deal.
Posted 04 April 2023 - 07:11 PM
Would get a pro, but I heard the dpad is terrible. Looking for an alternative for retro games to my 8bitdo pro 2 since its buttons and dpad are already shot after less than 100 hours of use.
Dual Sense with an 8bitdo adapter is probably the best alternative, but the battery life sucks. Or you could try replacing the rubber membranes in the 8bitdo
Posted 05 April 2023 - 12:44 AM
Zelda game and watch is great for $30. The screen is surprisingly decent and it includes 3 Zelda games. Way more replay value than the Mario one.
3? which ones?
Posted 05 April 2023 - 01:00 AM
Legend of Zelda
Zelda II
Link's Awakening
Posted Today, 08:19 AM