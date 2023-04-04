Jump to content

Best buy Spring Video Game Sale. Monday, April 3–Sunday, April 9.

By DrBayrd, Today, 10:40 AM

#1 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Today, 10:40 AM

Daily sale for the next week: https://cag.vg/springsale

Day 1 COD: MW2: $55

Day 2: Hori split pad pro Switch: $60
Zelda game and watch: $30
Credit to wario64.

#2 The Laughing Mann  

The Laughing Mann

Posted Today, 12:53 PM

The Hori Split Pad Attachment set is a good supplement for those who want to have handheld AND docked gaming options. But it'd be better to invest into a full blown controller like the Switch Pro Controller for docked mode, and just go for the Hori Split Pad on its own.


#3 CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:45 PM

We are giving away $180 Best Buy GC as part of a promo for this sale. Details here:


#4 briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Today, 01:58 PM

Zelda game and watch is great for $30. The screen is surprisingly decent and it includes 3 Zelda games. Way more replay value than the Mario one.

#5 Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Today, 02:38 PM

cheapy, is there any other way to participate other than social media, especially twitter?


