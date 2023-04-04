Best buy Spring Video Game Sale. Monday, April 3–Sunday, April 9.
Day 1 COD: MW2: $55
Day 2: Hori split pad pro Switch: $60
Zelda game and watch: $30
Credit to wario64.
The Hori Split Pad Attachment set is a good supplement for those who want to have handheld AND docked gaming options. But it'd be better to invest into a full blown controller like the Switch Pro Controller for docked mode, and just go for the Hori Split Pad on its own.
cheapy, is there any other way to participate other than social media, especially twitter?