ARCADE 1UP TERMINATOR 2 CABINET $315 AT BEST BUY !

Posted Yesterday, 02:50 PM

I was in Best Buy yesterday - they had a tag on the wall for Terminator 2 Arcade 1up for $ 335 I think - they didn’t have them in stock, so I had them order one to ship to my house— it was further reduced to $315 and you get $15 back in rewards on the Best Buy visa…. When you search online it still shows for like $499– might want to check your local Best Buy to see if they have it in stock or can order it for you for this price— this is a “Buy Now - Think Later” thing for me- Need to research if it can be moded for other light gun type games???