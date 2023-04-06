I was in Best Buy yesterday - they had a tag on the wall for Terminator 2 Arcade 1up for $ 335 I think - they didn’t have them in stock, so I had them order one to ship to my house— it was further reduced to $315 and you get $15 back in rewards on the Best Buy visa…. When you search online it still shows for like $499– might want to check your local Best Buy to see if they have it in stock or can order it for you for this price— this is a “Buy Now - Think Later” thing for me- Need to research if it can be moded for other light gun type games???
ARCADE 1UP TERMINATOR 2 CABINET $315 AT BEST BUY !
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 251 Posts Joined 19.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:50 PM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3376 Posts Joined 15.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM
Thanks for the post. A tough buy with just one game on it.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 251 Posts Joined 19.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM
Thanks for the post. A tough buy with just one game on it.
Yup —— Pdub has a review on it - it’s ok — i may try to sell it and or return