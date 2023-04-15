Jump to content

* * * * * 1 votes

God of War Ragnarok (PS5/PS4 Digital Code) $34.99

By hamadto, Apr 15 2023 06:04 PM
PS5 PS4 PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4 PlayStation God of War God of War Ragnarok Digital Game Sony

#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 15 April 2023 - 06:04 PM

CDKeys has God of War Ragnarok (PS5/PS4 Digital Code) for $34.99 USD / $47.89 CAD.

  • Note: Code is North America and works for both US & Canada. Also, you can redeem and play on PS4 console.

About God of War Ragnarök:

  • Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.
  • A future, unwritten - Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of "Loki" and establish his role in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.

#2 kingwormer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   512 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

kingwormer

Posted 16 April 2023 - 03:51 AM

This will end up on PlayStation subscription soon enough. Thank you for those that may not subscribe though. 


