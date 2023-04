Posted 16 April 2023 - 06:34 PM

Logged back into my account after years because I saw this on Twitter.

Looking at the site and the information provided. I'm 99% sure this is a scam and will take your money and run.

The location for the site is a CVS store and the email address seems to be a Temp/Throw Away.

We all love deals but would be best to not risk this.