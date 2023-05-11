Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #760: The Worst Greatest Video Games List of All Time

CAGcast #760: The Worst Greatest Video Games List of All Time

The gang catch up on movies and TV, talk Dead Island 2, Redfall, Xbox troubles, GQ best games list, and oh so much more!

YMMV $459.99 GoW Ragnarok PS5 Disc Bundle at GameStop

By raven47172, May 11 2023 06:02 PM

#1 raven47172   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   19 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

raven47172

Posted 11 May 2023 - 06:02 PM

I went to my local GameStop to buy a PS5 and the employee told me they have dropped the price of the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle (disc version) to $459.99. I looked online and it is still listed at $559.99 so this could be in store only or just YMMV.

Plus, GameStop is throwing in a Rewards Pro membership for free if you buy a console.

#2 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   8378 Posts   Joined 18.9 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted 11 May 2023 - 06:10 PM

That's the MSRP price for the Digital PS5 bundle

https://www.gamestop...cB&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

Edit:

I am curious did you purchase a console? I think the employee might got the pricing of the disc and non-disc version mixed up.


#3 raven47172   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   19 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

raven47172

Posted 11 May 2023 - 06:22 PM

I definitely bought it and it did indeed ring up for $459. The employee said it was something they just started today. I can post my receipt.

#4 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   8378 Posts   Joined 18.9 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted 11 May 2023 - 06:24 PM

That's a great deal


