YMMV $459.99 GoW Ragnarok PS5 Disc Bundle at GameStop
Posted 11 May 2023 - 06:02 PM
Plus, GameStop is throwing in a Rewards Pro membership for free if you buy a console.
Posted 11 May 2023 - 06:10 PM
That's the MSRP price for the Digital PS5 bundle
https://www.gamestop...cB&gclsrc=aw.ds
Edit:
I am curious did you purchase a console? I think the employee might got the pricing of the disc and non-disc version mixed up.
Posted 11 May 2023 - 06:22 PM
Posted 11 May 2023 - 06:24 PM
That's a great deal