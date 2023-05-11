YMMV $459.99 GoW Ragnarok PS5 Disc Bundle at GameStop

Posted 11 May 2023 - 06:02 PM

I went to my local GameStop to buy a PS5 and the employee told me they have dropped the price of the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle (disc version) to $459.99. I looked online and it is still listed at $559.99 so this could be in store only or just YMMV.



Plus, GameStop is throwing in a Rewards Pro membership for free if you buy a console.

