CAGcast #760: The Worst Greatest Video Games List of All Time

The gang catch up on movies and TV, talk Dead Island 2, Redfall, Xbox troubles, GQ best games list, and oh so much more!

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $59.99 at Costco YMMV

By Derrick1979, May 13 2023 02:51 PM

#1 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   6273 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted 13 May 2023 - 02:51 PM

Hello just wanted to give people a heads up if you have access to a Costco its worth checking out to save on this game.

 

Had a stand with the cardboard tickets you take to the counter by the standard ones for consoles and game giftcards.

 

#2 LinkinPrime   :,( CAGiversary!   44327 Posts   Joined 19.4 Years Ago  

LinkinPrime

Posted 13 May 2023 - 05:11 PM

#3 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted 13 May 2023 - 05:33 PM

No, Costco doesn’t sell digital games.  You can buy a discounted eshop code from them and use that towards a digital game. 


#4 Donken   Nominated for Dumbest Post on the Site by Wombat CAGiversary!   5221 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted 14 May 2023 - 02:37 PM

I was not really planning on buying Tears of the Kingdom for a while but my wife was at Costco and saw it for $60 and bought it for me. Very fun game so far.


#5 samnite   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   440 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

samnite

Posted 14 May 2023 - 04:48 PM

I was not really planning on buying Tears of the Kingdom for a while but my wife was at Costco and saw it for $60 and bought it for me. Very fun game so far.

I never buy games at release outside of an online multiplayer experience but was able to get a random deal on it for $55 (Wario64 linked some livestream and for about 5-10min the discount was active during the stream only). I agree with you that so far it seems to be worth it since it takes 5 years for Nintendo to discount their popular games and that discount would probably be $50 in 5 years anyway. I played BOTW a couple years ago and after learning the intricacies I enjoyed it. Coming into TOTK feels very similar from the core gameplay of BOTW but additional special tricks allow you to approach the puzzles/platforming in unique ways. This game involves a bit more crafting so that is going to be really popular among the Minecraft fans. I feel like I am able to progress through the story/game a bit more readily given my BOTW experience. 


