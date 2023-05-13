Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $59.99 at Costco YMMV

Posted 14 May 2023 - 04:48 PM

I was not really planning on buying Tears of the Kingdom for a while but my wife was at Costco and saw it for $60 and bought it for me. Very fun game so far.

I never buy games at release outside of an online multiplayer experience but was able to get a random deal on it for $55 (Wario64 linked some livestream and for about 5-10min the discount was active during the stream only). I agree with you that so far it seems to be worth it since it takes 5 years for Nintendo to discount their popular games and that discount would probably be $50 in 5 years anyway. I played BOTW a couple years ago and after learning the intricacies I enjoyed it. Coming into TOTK feels very similar from the core gameplay of BOTW but additional special tricks allow you to approach the puzzles/platforming in unique ways. This game involves a bit more crafting so that is going to be really popular among the Minecraft fans. I feel like I am able to progress through the story/game a bit more readily given my BOTW experience.