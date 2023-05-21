Jump to content

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $60

By Fungicidial, Yesterday, 05:24 PM

#1 Fungicidial  

Fungicidial

Posted Yesterday, 05:24 PM

HSN is offering $10 off for first time customers with code HSN2023 and free shipping.

Costco.com is offering it as well for $60 and free shipping...for members only.

#2 dchrisd

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM  

dchrisd

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM

At HSN, GFRIENDS gives $20 off, making final price with tax + shipping = $54


#3 IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM

I tried it earlier and code said invalid. Not sure why.

#4 dchrisd

Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM  

dchrisd

Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM

Not sure why either.  My order went through.  Here's a thread about it


#5 Fungicidial  

Fungicidial

Posted Yesterday, 09:28 PM

It might require an account and/or you've ordered from them before. It's a first time purchase code.
