Front page not updating

By RistoGriffith, May 28 2023 04:42 AM

RistoGriffith  

RistoGriffith

Posted 28 May 2023 - 04:42 AM

Front page hasn't updated in like a week.. kinda weird that no one's brought this up?

Z-Saber  

Z-Saber

Posted 28 May 2023 - 12:06 PM

No one who posts here reads the front page, so it's not surprising.

ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 28 May 2023 - 12:21 PM

i think it has something to do with twitter. i think those were just twitter posts and now you have to pay money to integrate twitter with your website or something.


jmarano7836  

jmarano7836

Posted 28 May 2023 - 12:27 PM

Yeah I’ve been hoping they update the twitter or podcast cause every time the main page is that weird pic of Peggy Hill from KotH for me….

Camre  

Camre

Posted 28 May 2023 - 03:53 PM

Same, it's annoying and kind of lazy website management..

idiotman09  

idiotman09

Posted 28 May 2023 - 05:43 PM

Front page is how I kept up with the twitter updates, as I don’t have twitter.

Now I check the Cag Discord or the GAMEYE deal Discord.

falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted 28 May 2023 - 06:40 PM

Front page always lagged behind the real twitter anyway.


FesterHoghead  

FesterHoghead

Posted 29 May 2023 - 06:47 PM

There's a front page?

shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 12:50 AM

This is a games deals forum?

Kromis  

Kromis

Posted Yesterday, 11:19 AM

Front page is how I kept up with the twitter updates, as I don’t have twitter.

Now I check the Cag Discord or the GAMEYE deal Discord.

Check out Wario64's discord while you're at it. I bought 60 tubes of tomato paste for cheap ($7.40 per 12 pack) because of Wario  :bouncy:


n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 08:16 PM

It's been like this for a long time.


