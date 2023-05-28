Front page not updating
Posted 28 May 2023 - 04:42 AM
Posted 28 May 2023 - 12:06 PM
Posted 28 May 2023 - 12:21 PM
i think it has something to do with twitter. i think those were just twitter posts and now you have to pay money to integrate twitter with your website or something.
Posted 28 May 2023 - 12:27 PM
Posted 28 May 2023 - 03:53 PM
Posted 28 May 2023 - 05:43 PM
Now I check the Cag Discord or the GAMEYE deal Discord.
Posted 28 May 2023 - 06:40 PM
Front page always lagged behind the real twitter anyway.
Posted 29 May 2023 - 06:47 PM
Posted Yesterday, 12:50 AM
Posted Yesterday, 11:19 AM
Front page is how I kept up with the twitter updates, as I don’t have twitter.
Check out Wario64's discord while you're at it. I bought 60 tubes of tomato paste for cheap ($7.40 per 12 pack) because of Wario
Posted Yesterday, 08:16 PM
It's been like this for a long time.