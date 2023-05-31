Diablo 4 ultimate $30
Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:23 AM
I stumbled across a sale for diablo 4 ultimate for $30 cause I had pre ordered the original version a week ago. Canceled my original pre-order and now have ultimate for $30.
It was listed under special deals on xbox marketplace
Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:27 AM
Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:28 AM
Posted 31 May 2023 - 09:34 AM
Hey everyone it's been a long time, hope you all are good.
does this work on psn?
Posted 31 May 2023 - 10:29 AM
Posted 31 May 2023 - 12:25 PM
You have to preorder the base version first. The For You offer on the Xbox store will then show available. You preorder that for $30 and then cancel your $69.99 base edition preorder.
Its bs. I literally checked as soon as I saw this thread and its $99.99.
Posted 31 May 2023 - 12:33 PM
I wonder how long it takes before Microsoft cancels the upgrades
Posted 31 May 2023 - 01:02 PM
Seems like its dead I pre ordered standard and do see the offer.
Posted 31 May 2023 - 01:06 PM
Does this still work?
Posted 31 May 2023 - 02:55 PM
Can you still cancel a preorder this close to launch?
Posted 31 May 2023 - 02:56 PM
You should be able to cancel as long as it isn't released yet as it's just a digital preorder
Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:06 PM
Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:28 PM
Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:34 PM
Hope y'all don't end up with a $30 upgrade with no game
Don’t know how they could change it since it was clear that it was the full Ultimate version on the store page. At worst, they may revoke it all together. Fingers crossed they leave it be.
Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:48 PM
I tried this, but when I go to checkout with the UE in my cart, I just get a blank screen. If I try to buy it directly from the game page, I get a message saying "Give it another try. Something went wrong."
Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:59 PM
I got that at first as well. Went through after about 5 tries.
That was last night though. Wouldn’t be surprised if they are fixing it.
Posted 31 May 2023 - 04:28 PM
yea I forsee this just being the upgrade from Stnd. to UE I am going to laugh if you guys all get stuck with just the upgrade and no game.
Posted 31 May 2023 - 04:54 PM
I preordered the Ultimate already so no deal for me, except I used all bing points to buy it, so meh, not worth trying to return it, buy the base game and hope for the upgrade.
If this is anything like the other 3 Diablo games, I will get my $100 worth out of it easily.
Posted 31 May 2023 - 05:50 PM
Posted 31 May 2023 - 05:52 PM
This is one of those “deals” that may not come back to bite you until the next console generation … sort of like the free Fable 2 glitch … it’s not really linked to your MS account, so it works now but when you go to download Diablo 4 in 5 years on the Xbox Series ZFG you won’t be able to because the base game isn’t associated with your account. Just saying … MS has a history of having glitches come back to bite you in the long term.
My purchase history literally shows I own the base game so not sure how they could do that. I’ll take screenshots to prove them wrong if they did:
Posted 31 May 2023 - 05:54 PM
Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:36 PM
Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:57 PM
How did people cancel their original order for the base game it is not letting me cancel the pre order?
Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:04 PM
So can you play the Xbox purchased version on PC somehow? Thru Battle.net or something else?
I played the beta a few times, was not impressed. But the reviews seems to look good so far oddly enough...
Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:05 PM
Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:12 PM
Is this just through the console? And do I need to have gold for it?
Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:17 PM
My standard edition now shows Refunded (refunded some credit which is now on my account as well as the rest on a credit card). And my ultimate is just the $30 and shows it includes both the base game and ultimate extras.
Everything looks just as it should as far as charges and what I own.
Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:19 PM
I was able to cancel and got a confirmation email for the cancellation. But in my order history online it still shows a pre order for the standard edition for $69.99 and a pre order of the ultimate edition for $30. The ultimate edition gives me the option to cancel but the standard at $69.99 does not (I already cancelled it so maybe that's why, not sure). Can't tell if this worked or if I'm about to be charged $100
If yoy used credit they already took it and refunded the standard.
Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:19 PM
This is Activision we're talking about, mate. They would never allow you to do that
Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:20 PM
They let us keep the resident evil glitch a few years back.