CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #762: WOMBATHANA

CAGcast #762: WOMBATHANA

The gang catch up on a lot of TV and movies, talk PlayStation Showcase, Warhammer Boltgun and so much more!

Diablo 4 ultimate $30

By Fantasytails, May 31 2023 06:23 AM

#1 Fantasytails   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Fantasytails

Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:23 AM

Hey everyone it's been a long time, hope you all are good.
I stumbled across a sale for diablo 4 ultimate for $30 cause I had pre ordered the original version a week ago. Canceled my original pre-order and now have ultimate for $30.
It was listed under special deals on xbox marketplace

#2 MaximusDM   What is a man!? CAGiversary!   537 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

MaximusDM

Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:27 AM

What's the glitch? Is it free?

#3 Fantasytails   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Fantasytails

Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:28 AM

I edited first post

#4 Imbackhaha  

Imbackhaha

Posted 31 May 2023 - 09:34 AM

Hey everyone it's been a long time, hope you all are good.
I stumbled across a sale for diablo 4 ultimate for $30 cause I had pre ordered the original version a week ago. Canceled my original pre-order and now have ultimate for $30.
It was listed under special deals on xbox marketplace

does this work on psn?


#5 1inthechamber  

1inthechamber

Posted 31 May 2023 - 10:29 AM

Its bs. I literally checked as soon as I saw this thread and its $99.99.

#6 CaptainJoel   In Brightest Day CAGiversary!   15456 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

CaptainJoel

Posted 31 May 2023 - 12:25 PM

Its bs. I literally checked as soon as I saw this thread and its $99.99.

You have to preorder the base version first. The For You offer on the Xbox store will then show available. You preorder that for $30 and then cancel your $69.99 base edition preorder.

#7 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5453 Posts   Joined 18.9 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted 31 May 2023 - 12:33 PM

You have to preorder the base version first. The For You offer on the Xbox store will then show available. You preorder that for $30 and then cancel your $69.99 base edition preorder.

I wonder how long it takes before Microsoft cancels the upgrades


#8 DRKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   446 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

DRKnight

Posted 31 May 2023 - 01:02 PM

I wonder how long it takes before Microsoft cancels the upgrades

Seems like its dead I pre ordered standard and do see the offer.


#9 jgiovanni  

jgiovanni

Posted 31 May 2023 - 01:06 PM

Does this still work?


#10 sr_388   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   280 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

sr_388

Posted 31 May 2023 - 02:55 PM

Can you still cancel a preorder this close to launch?


#11 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5453 Posts   Joined 18.9 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted 31 May 2023 - 02:56 PM

Can you still cancel a preorder this close to launch?

You should be able to cancel as long as it isn't released yet as it's just a digital preorder


#12 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   12581 Posts   Joined 19.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:06 PM

I was able to cancel with no issue. Technically have to request a refund as opposed to cancel. But I submitted a request and it was approved within seconds.

#13 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:28 PM

Hope y'all don't end up with a $30 upgrade with no game

#14 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   12581 Posts   Joined 19.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:34 PM

Hope y'all don't end up with a $30 upgrade with no game


Don’t know how they could change it since it was clear that it was the full Ultimate version on the store page. At worst, they may revoke it all together. Fingers crossed they leave it be.

#15 The Masked Heel  

The Masked Heel

Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:48 PM

I tried this, but when I go to checkout with the UE in my cart, I just get a blank screen. If I try to buy it directly from the game page, I get a message saying "Give it another try. Something went wrong."


#16 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   12581 Posts   Joined 19.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 31 May 2023 - 03:59 PM

I tried this, but when I go to checkout with the UE in my cart, I just get a blank screen. If I try to buy it directly from the game page, I get a message saying "Give it another try. Something went wrong."

I got that at first as well. Went through after about 5 tries.

That was last night though. Wouldn’t be surprised if they are fixing it.

#17 Kamagii   Ninja Gaiden speedrunner CAGiversary!   3543 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Kamagii

Posted 31 May 2023 - 04:28 PM

yea I forsee this just being the upgrade from Stnd.  to UE  I am going to laugh if you guys all get stuck with just the upgrade and no game.


#18 Donken   Nominated for Dumbest Post on the Site by Wombat CAGiversary!   5232 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted 31 May 2023 - 04:54 PM

I preordered the Ultimate already so no deal for me, except I used all bing points to buy it, so meh, not worth trying to return it, buy the base game and hope for the upgrade.

 

If this is anything like the other 3 Diablo games, I will get my $100 worth out of it easily.


#19 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   6684 Posts   Joined 19.8 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 31 May 2023 - 05:50 PM

This is one of those “deals” that may not come back to bite you until the next console generation … sort of like the free Fable 2 glitch … it’s not really linked to your MS account, so it works now but when you go to download Diablo 4 in 5 years on the Xbox Series ZFG you won’t be able to because the base game isn’t associated with your account. Just saying … MS has a history of having glitches come back to bite you in the long term.

#20 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   12581 Posts   Joined 19.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 31 May 2023 - 05:52 PM

This is one of those “deals” that may not come back to bite you until the next console generation … sort of like the free Fable 2 glitch … it’s not really linked to your MS account, so it works now but when you go to download Diablo 4 in 5 years on the Xbox Series ZFG you won’t be able to because the base game isn’t associated with your account. Just saying … MS has a history of having glitches come back to bite you in the long term.


My purchase history literally shows I own the base game so not sure how they could do that. I’ll take screenshots to prove them wrong if they did:

#21 FamedGuardian   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2415 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

FamedGuardian

Posted 31 May 2023 - 05:54 PM

I just did this method and it’s still working. Shows I own ultimate and charged $30 from my space bucks. Hope there’s no cancellation!

#22 Hitman47  

Hitman47

Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:36 PM

I just did it as well, still seems to be working. I also second what was said earlier, it shows you owning the base game and ultimate content.
  • awp likes this

#23 DRKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   446 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

DRKnight

Posted 31 May 2023 - 06:57 PM

How did people cancel their original order for the base game it is not letting me cancel the pre order?


#24 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAGiversary!   1361 Posts   Joined 3.8 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:04 PM

So can you play the Xbox purchased version on PC somehow? Thru Battle.net or something else?  :oldman:

 

I played the beta a few times, was not impressed. But the reviews seems to look good so far oddly enough...


#25 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5444 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:05 PM

I was able to cancel and got a confirmation email for the cancellation. But in my order history online it still shows a pre order for the standard edition for $69.99 and a pre order of the ultimate edition for $30. The ultimate edition gives me the option to cancel but the standard at $69.99 does not (I already cancelled it so maybe that's why, not sure). Can't tell if this worked or if I'm about to be charged $100

#26 bill123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1391 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

bill123

Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:12 PM

Is this just through the console? And do I need to have gold for it?


#27 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   12581 Posts   Joined 19.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:17 PM

Depending on how long ago you preordered the standard edition, you may or may not have a cancel option. I didn’t. I had to go to request a refund (believe it’s under “Order Help”). And then used cancel a preorder as my reason. Says it could take 72 hours to review but mine was approved in a matter of seconds, probably because it was a preorder.

My standard edition now shows Refunded (refunded some credit which is now on my account as well as the rest on a credit card). And my ultimate is just the $30 and shows it includes both the base game and ultimate extras.

Everything looks just as it should as far as charges and what I own.

#28 jgiovanni  

jgiovanni

Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:19 PM

I was able to cancel and got a confirmation email for the cancellation. But in my order history online it still shows a pre order for the standard edition for $69.99 and a pre order of the ultimate edition for $30. The ultimate edition gives me the option to cancel but the standard at $69.99 does not (I already cancelled it so maybe that's why, not sure). Can't tell if this worked or if I'm about to be charged $100


If yoy used credit they already took it and refunded the standard.

#29 Kromis   Für das Vaterland! CAGiversary!   1228 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

Kromis

Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:19 PM

So can you play the Xbox purchased version on PC somehow? Thru Battle.net or something else?  :oldman:

 

I played the beta a few times, was not impressed. But the reviews seems to look good so far oddly enough...

This is Activision we're talking about, mate. They would never allow you to do that  :shame:


#30 jgiovanni  

jgiovanni

Posted 31 May 2023 - 07:20 PM

This is one of those “deals” that may not come back to bite you until the next console generation … sort of like the free Fable 2 glitch … it’s not really linked to your MS account, so it works now but when you go to download Diablo 4 in 5 years on the Xbox Series ZFG you won’t be able to because the base game isn’t associated with your account. Just saying … MS has a history of having glitches come back to bite you in the long term.


They let us keep the resident evil glitch a few years back.
