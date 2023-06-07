Link: Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Dual Pack - 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S and 2TB Game Drive for Xbox: https://www.walmart.com/ip/241693537
Current price: $199
I feel this is more of a "warm deal" than a blazing hot one, but when I checked the prices of the storage devices individually, I noticed that you seem to save a bit of money buying this dual-pack in general. My own calculation was $13, but depends on where you buy from.
Anyway, a deal to consider for those who need an extra 3TB total of XBox storage.
XBox storage dual-pack - 1TB Seagate expansion card + 2TB external - $199
By Phi, Jun 07 2023 03:31 PM
Posted 07 June 2023 - 03:31 PM
Posted 07 June 2023 - 03:57 PM
Relevant DF video for those interested
