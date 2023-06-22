Jump to content

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 1TB Internal SSD for PS5 $69.99 @ bestbuy or Amazon

Yesterday, 12:52 PM

cdeener

Yesterday, 12:52 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6485007

https://www.amazon.c...269172127&psc=1

One of the lowest prices I’ve seen to upgrade your SSD memory on PS5

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Yesterday, 09:40 PM

FYI the default drive is already 825GB (w/ 667GB usable) which means a 1TB is only 175GB extra

kwick7

Yesterday, 09:46 PM

Solid price but I’d get at least 2tb

TheLegendofTyler

Yesterday, 09:53 PM

FYI the default drive is already 825GB (w/ 667GB usable) which means a 1TB is only 175GB extra


You're not replacing the internal SSD though, you're adding a second one.
