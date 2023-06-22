Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 1TB Internal SSD for PS5 $69.99 @ bestbuy or Amazon
#1 Love Those Price Drops!!! CAGiversary! 5092 Posts Joined 18.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 12:52 PM
https://www.amazon.c...269172127&psc=1
One of the lowest prices I’ve seen to upgrade your SSD memory on PS5
#2
Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM
#3 CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary! 971 Posts Joined 18.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5475 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM
FYI the default drive is already 825GB (w/ 667GB usable) which means a 1TB is only 175GB extra
You're not replacing the internal SSD though, you're adding a second one.