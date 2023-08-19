Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - Live from the Cradle of Aviation in fabulous Garden City, NY! Recorded 8/13/2023.

- - - - -

Death Stranding Director’s Cut - PlayStation 5 $10 @ Best Buy

By PimpBot2000, Yesterday, 05:07 AM

PimpBot2000  

PimpBot2000

Posted Yesterday, 05:07 AM

Death Stranding Director’s Cut - PlayStation 5 $10.00

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6471392


zuldane  

zuldane

Posted Yesterday, 05:28 AM

Worth it. Game is weird as Fuck, but worth it.


Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 07:04 AM

BB from BB

erehwon  

erehwon

Posted Yesterday, 03:14 PM

Already unavailable near me.


soonerdoc  

soonerdoc

Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

If anyone ended up with an extra I would love to buy it. Thanks!


Miketheking  

Miketheking

Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM

This topic wasnt needed, people been talking about all the BB $10 deals since it started on the BB ymmv topic.

Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM

Damn... would have so bought this. 


MR X  

MR X

Posted Today, 02:35 PM

This topic wasnt needed, people been talking about all the BB $10 deals since it started on the BB ymmv topic.

 

If it made you upset, it was absolutely needed.


