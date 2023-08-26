Jump to content

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Current/Existing Subscribers: 50-Day Membership $7.48

By hamadto, Aug 26 2023 11:39 PM
#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 26 August 2023 - 11:39 PM

Rare Game via Eneba has 50-Day of Game Pass Ultimate via Xbox Live Gold Conversion for ~$7.48 when you follow the instructions below.

Note, this offer is for Current/Existing Game Pass Ultimate Members only. Expired/New users can redeem up to 3-Years worth of Xbox Live Gold codes and convert their Xbox Live Gold membership to Game Pass Ultimate by joining Ultimate Membership.
 
Deal Instructions:
  • Click here to visit the product page
  • Click Buy Now and go to cart
  • Proceed to checkout
  • Select payment method PayPal/Credit Card (service fees will be applied here)
  • End-price should be ~$7.48
    • Note, price is subject to change by a few cents due to currency exchange rate volatility.
  • Redeem code on Microsoft Store or on your Xbox Console/App
  • Your Game Pass Ultimate membership will be extended by 50 days per each code.
About Game Pass Ultimate
  • Includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass with over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, plus an EA Play membership, all in one membership. (see the current list here)

kingwormer

Posted 27 August 2023 - 04:04 AM  

kingwormer

Posted 27 August 2023 - 04:04 AM

Thanks. Grabbed one. 


shockblocker

Posted 27 August 2023 - 05:16 PM  

shockblocker

Posted 27 August 2023 - 05:16 PM

Code is expired now when I tried it.

 

This isn't accurate. The code still works if you turn off your ad-blocker.


shockblocker

Posted 28 August 2023 - 09:42 PM  

shockblocker

Posted 28 August 2023 - 09:42 PM

Apparently using an ad-blocker on the set is what causes the code to register as expired. So it should still be active.


gepet0

Posted 29 August 2023 - 10:24 AM  

gepet0

Posted 29 August 2023 - 10:24 AM

Worked for me thanks


#6 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 29 August 2023 - 01:58 PM

Apparently using an ad-blocker on the set is what causes the code to register as expired. So it should still be active.

Did code work today?


zevilone

Posted 29 August 2023 - 05:39 PM  

zevilone

Posted 29 August 2023 - 05:39 PM

worked for  me just now,  thanks!!


#8 waltzink  

waltzink

Posted 30 August 2023 - 02:58 PM

I read somewhere that this hack won't work soon. Is that true? Topping up my account now with this method.


gimmepilotwings

Posted 30 August 2023 - 10:11 PM  

gimmepilotwings

Posted 30 August 2023 - 10:11 PM

I bought 7 3 month codes, thanks.


