Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Current/Existing Subscribers: 50-Day Membership $7.78

Best-Pick via Eneba has 50-Day of Game Pass Ultimate via Xbox Live Gold Conversion for ~$7.78 when you follow the instructions below.
Note, this offer is for Current/Existing Game Pass Ultimate Members only. Expired/New users can redeem up to 3-Years worth of Xbox Live Gold codes and convert their Xbox Live Gold membership to Game Pass Ultimate by joining Ultimate Membership.
Deal Instructions:
- Click here to visit the product page
- Click Buy Now and go to cart
- Click on "Got discount code?" and apply code Xbox70
- Proceed to checkout
- Select payment method PayPal/Credit Card (service fees will be applied here)
- End-price should be ~$7.78
- Note, price is subject to change by a few cents due to currency exchange rate volatility.
- Redeem code on Microsoft Store or on your Xbox Console/App
- Your Game Pass Ultimate membership will be extended for 50 days per each code.
About Game Pass Ultimate
- Includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass with over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, plus an EA Play membership, all in one membership. (see the current list here)