Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Current/Existing Subscribers: 50-Day Membership $7.92

Posted 26 August 2023 - 11:39 PM

Rare-Game via Eneba has 50-Day of Game Pass Ultimate via Xbox Live Gold Conversion for ~$7.92 when you follow the instructions below.



Note, this offer is for Current/Existing Game Pass Ultimate Members only. Expired/New users can redeem up to 3-Years worth of Xbox Live Gold codes and convert their Xbox Live Gold membership to Game Pass Ultimate by joining Ultimate Membership.



Deal Instructions:

Click here to visit the product page

to visit the product page Click Buy Now and go to cart

Click on "Got discount code?" and apply code GoldUS

Proceed to checkout

Select payment method PayPal/Credit Card (service fees will be applied here)

End-price should be ~$7.92 Note, price is subject to change by a few cents due to currency exchange rate volatility.

Redeem code on Microsoft Store or on your Xbox Console/App

code on Microsoft Store or on your Xbox Console/App Your Game Pass Ultimate membership will be extended for 50 days per each code.

About Game Pass Ultimate