CAGcast #769: 100 Dumplings

Alienwarearena Earn 500DRP or 10ARP every day

By mocheese, Yesterday, 08:12 PM

#1 mocheese  

mocheese

Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM

Better late than never.

 

Celebrating Intel® Gamer Days the only way we know how. For two weeks, we're giving away more ARP. More DRP. More Games. More Rewards. More Fun.

 

Alienware Arena

 

Earn 500 Dell Reward Points or 10ARP every day. 

500 DRP = $5 Dell Credit every day


#2 lomaxgnome  

lomaxgnome

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

When I click claim it just refreshes endlessly and never claims anything, have tried on multiple browsers both with and without adblock and the same result. Tried installing the app on my phone and it doesn't even launch, just sits endlessly on a black screen. Not exactly endearing me to keep returning to their site regularly.


#3 mocheese  

mocheese

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

When I click claim it just refreshes endlessly and never claims anything, have tried on multiple browsers both with and without adblock and the same result. Tried installing the app on my phone and it doesn't even launch, just sits endlessly on a black screen. Not exactly endearing me to keep returning to their site regularly.

Try using InPrivate Mode(edge) or Incognito(Chrome). The Intel Gamer Day pop up window only appear once. If I exit out of the pop up window it doesn't not reappear until I use InPrivate mode/Incognito. 500pts might not seem much but it adds up after 14x. Granted tomorrows the last day.

 

PS: Logging into your dell reward account grants you an additional 100pts. 


#4 lomaxgnome  

lomaxgnome

Posted Today, 02:31 AM

Try using InPrivate Mode(edge) or Incognito(Chrome). The Intel Gamer Day pop up window only appear once. If I exit out of the pop up window it doesn't not reappear until I use InPrivate mode/Incognito. 500pts might not seem much but it adds up after 14x. Granted tomorrows the last day.

 

PS: Logging into your dell reward account grants you an additional 100pts. 

Thanks for trying but it's exactly the same in Incognito. It's apparently an issue affecting a lot of us, there's posts on their forums about it (with no response) and comments in the XBox thread here too (where they recommend using the app, which I can't even get to run). Might be because I made that Dell account new and probably still unlinked or something. It's clearly an account level issue considering how many different devices and browsers I've tried.

 

Edit: Uninstalled and reinstalled the app and got it running and it does the same thing there too.


