Alienwarearena Earn 500DRP or 10ARP every day

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

When I click claim it just refreshes endlessly and never claims anything, have tried on multiple browsers both with and without adblock and the same result. Tried installing the app on my phone and it doesn't even launch, just sits endlessly on a black screen. Not exactly endearing me to keep returning to their site regularly.

Try using InPrivate Mode(edge) or Incognito(Chrome). The Intel Gamer Day pop up window only appear once. If I exit out of the pop up window it doesn't not reappear until I use InPrivate mode/Incognito. 500pts might not seem much but it adds up after 14x. Granted tomorrows the last day.

PS: Logging into your dell reward account grants you an additional 100pts.