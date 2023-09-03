Alienwarearena Earn 500DRP or 10ARP every day

Try using InPrivate Mode(edge) or Incognito(Chrome). The Intel Gamer Day pop up window only appear once. If I exit out of the pop up window it doesn't not reappear until I use InPrivate mode/Incognito. 500pts might not seem much but it adds up after 14x. Granted tomorrows the last day.
PS: Logging into your dell reward account grants you an additional 100pts.
Thanks for trying but it's exactly the same in Incognito. It's apparently an issue affecting a lot of us, there's posts on their forums about it (with no response) and comments in the XBox thread here too (where they recommend using the app,
which I can't even get to run). Might be because I made that Dell account new and probably still unlinked or something. It's clearly an account level issue considering how many different devices and browsers I've tried.
Edit: Uninstalled and reinstalled the app and got it running and it does the same thing there too.