13-Months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for New/Expired Subscribers (Digital Delivery) $56

Melon Game via Eneba has 13-Months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription via Xbox Live Gold Conversion (Digital Delivery) on sale starting from ~$56 when you follow the instructions below.
- Note: Offer valid for New or Expired Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers only. For current/active Game Pass Ultimate Members, check this thread.
Deal Instructions:
- Click here to visit the 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership product page.
- Click 'Buy Now' on the product page
- In cart, add 5x additional units to your cart (for a total of 6x 3-Month Subscription Cards)
- Click on "Got discount code?" and apply code GoldUS
- Proceed to checkout with 6x 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership subscriptions
- Select PayPal or Credit Card as your payment method
- Note, a service fee will apply here
- Your total should be ~$44.64 (price might vary slightly due to currency exchange volatility)
- Next, click here to redeem your 6x 3-Months Xbox Live Gold codes to your Microsoft account
- Note: Opt out of 'Recurring billing'
- Next, Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing a 1-Month subscription from GCMGAMES via Eneba for ~$11.14 (price after service fee).
- Next, click here to redeem your 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code to your Microsoft account
- You will be prompted to upgrade your Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate with a 3:2 conversion. You will have 12+1 month of Game Pass Ultimate after conversion.
- Final total price for 13-Month Game Pass Ultimate membership after conversion should be ~$56