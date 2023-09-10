Jump to content

CAGcast #769: 100 Dumplings

13-Months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for New/Expired Subscribers (Digital Delivery) $56

By hamadto, Sep 10 2023 09:54 PM
Posted 10 September 2023 - 09:54 PM

Melon Game via Eneba has 13-Months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription via Xbox Live Gold Conversion (Digital Delivery) on sale starting from ~$56 when you follow the instructions below.

  • Note: Offer valid for New or Expired Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers only. For current/active Game Pass Ultimate Members, check this thread.

Deal Instructions:

  • Click here to visit the 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership product page.
  • Click 'Buy Now' on the product page
  • In cart, add 5x additional units to your cart (for a total of 6x 3-Month Subscription Cards)
  • Click on "Got discount code?" and apply code GoldUS
  • Proceed to checkout with 6x 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership subscriptions
  • Select PayPal or Credit Card as your payment method
    • Note, a service fee will apply here
  • Your total should be ~$44.64 (price might vary slightly due to currency exchange volatility)
  • Next, click here to redeem your 6x 3-Months Xbox Live Gold codes to your Microsoft account
    • Note: Opt out of 'Recurring billing'
  • Next, Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing a 1-Month subscription from GCMGAMES via Eneba for ~$11.14 (price after service fee).
  • Next, click here to redeem your 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code to your Microsoft account
  • You will be prompted to upgrade your Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate with a 3:2 conversion. You will have 12+1 month of Game Pass Ultimate after conversion.
  • Final total price for 13-Month Game Pass Ultimate membership after conversion should be ~$56

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

Is this for xbox exclusively, or will it work for Windows as well?

Posted Today, 02:56 AM

Game pass ultimate includes pc games as well.


