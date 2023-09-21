$20 to $30 off video games for new QVC customers

Posted Yesterday, 02:50 PM

Most switch games are at $59.99 (and Tears of the Kingdom has a worthless addon adding $10 to the price) and even with all the fees and taxes and shipping (nearly $10 for me) it doesn't qualify for the $30 off so there's really not any deals here better than most places other than Mortal Kombat 1.

Edit: Just in case the post isn't clear, the coupon is good for any purchase on the site, not just games. But shipping is $5.50 the first item and $3.50 each additional, so the deal isn't that great for games at full retail price.