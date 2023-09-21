$20 to $30 off video games for new QVC customers
Posted Yesterday, 11:23 AM
NEWQVC30: $30 off your first order of $60 or more.
NEWQVC20: $20 off your first order of $40 or more.
https://www.qvc.com/...REFINE#plModule
Posted Yesterday, 11:53 AM
Not a fan of the bait and switch and the whole micro payments thing for a video game. YMMV
Posted Yesterday, 12:35 PM
I gotta pay $3.50 for every item I add to my cart for shipping? That's lame...
Posted Yesterday, 01:03 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:50 PM
Most switch games are at $59.99 (and Tears of the Kingdom has a worthless addon adding $10 to the price) and even with all the fees and taxes and shipping (nearly $10 for me) it doesn't qualify for the $30 off so there's really not any deals here better than most places other than Mortal Kombat 1.
Edit: Just in case the post isn't clear, the coupon is good for any purchase on the site, not just games. But shipping is $5.50 the first item and $3.50 each additional, so the deal isn't that great for games at full retail price.
Posted Today, 02:35 AM
Posted Today, 03:01 AM
Strange considering on Sunday they had a $50 off $100 and I didn’t get charged shipping when ordering Pikmin 4 and Kirby.
Damn, I hope that coupon comes back, if it does, post here please, that's a much better deal especially if there's no shipping charge with it.
Posted Today, 11:17 AM
Are you sure you're not thinking of HSN?
Posted Today, 12:39 PM