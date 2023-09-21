Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #771: Asshoka

CAGcast #771: Asshoka

The gang talks Xbox leak, Lies of P, Party Animals, Starfield, table tennis delusions, and so much more.

$20 to $30 off video games for new QVC customers

By Lord Chabelo, Yesterday, 11:23 AM

#1 Lord Chabelo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1220 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Lord Chabelo

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 AM

You can use these discounts if you are a nw QVC customer.

NEWQVC30: $30 off your first order of $60 or more.

NEWQVC20: $20 off your first order of $40 or more.


https://www.qvc.com/...REFINE#plModule

#2 TheKbob   FakeyBro™, Esq. CAGiversary!   2523 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted Yesterday, 11:53 AM

When I tried this, I was forced into paying over four months in increments. When I switched to paying just one payments, yah know, like normal, it dropped the savings.

Not a fan of the bait and switch and the whole micro payments thing for a video game. YMMV

#3 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 12:35 PM

I gotta pay $3.50 for every item I add to my cart for shipping? That's lame...


#4 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   4537 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 01:03 PM

I can't get either code to apply, whether I opt for split payments or not. That and the fact that they don't seem to have any cheap cart fillers is instilling some bad will.

#5 lomaxgnome   It's a Library of Games CAGiversary!   263 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

lomaxgnome

Posted Yesterday, 02:50 PM

Most switch games are at $59.99 (and Tears of the Kingdom has a worthless addon adding $10 to the price) and even with all the fees and taxes and shipping (nearly $10 for me) it doesn't qualify for the $30 off so there's really not any deals here better than most places other than Mortal Kombat 1.

 

Edit: Just in case the post isn't clear, the coupon is good for any purchase on the site, not just games. But shipping is $5.50 the first item and $3.50 each additional, so the deal isn't that great for games at full retail price.


#6 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2867 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 02:35 AM

Strange considering on Sunday they had a $50 off $100 and I didn’t get charged shipping when ordering Pikmin 4 and Kirby.

#7 lomaxgnome   It's a Library of Games CAGiversary!   263 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

lomaxgnome

Posted Today, 03:01 AM

Strange considering on Sunday they had a $50 off $100 and I didn’t get charged shipping when ordering Pikmin 4 and Kirby.

Damn, I hope that coupon comes back, if it does, post here please, that's a much better deal especially if there's no shipping charge with it.


#8 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10381 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 11:17 AM

Strange considering on Sunday they had a $50 off $100 and I didn’t get charged shipping when ordering Pikmin 4 and Kirby.

Are you sure you're not thinking of HSN?


#9 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   4537 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 12:39 PM

Well I'm glad I didn't bite, because I randomly found what I was going to buy at a pawn shop yesterday for fifteen bucks.
