The gang talks RoboCop Rogue City demo, Wild Card Football, Assassin's Creed burnout, new PS5 slim, MK1, Cyberpunk update, and more!

Gamefly Pre-Played Blowout Sale

Oct 10 2023 08:02 PM

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 10 October 2023 - 08:02 PM

https://www.gamefly.com/preplayedsale

Use code gamefly05 for an additional 5% off for first purchase (or create new account with new email).

Some highlights:
Diablo IV $30
Final Fantasy XVI $35
Dead Island 2 $20
Star Wars Jedi Survivor $28
Hogwarts Legacy $30
RE4 $35
Dead Space $25
God of War Ragnarok $28
Forspoken $18
Midnight Suns $20
Last of Us Part I $35
Atomic Heart $28
Wild Hearts $25/$18
Horizon Forbidden West $28

DesertLeo

Posted 10 October 2023 - 11:27 PM

Grabbed Remnant 2 for $28 earlier


