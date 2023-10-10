Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #773: Just the Right Length

CAGcast #773: Just the Right Length

The gang talks RoboCop Rogue City demo, Wild Card Football, Assassin's Creed burnout, new PS5 slim, MK1, Cyberpunk update, and more!

Outriders - Worldslayer PS4: $7.50 on AMAZON!

By nietzsche74, Oct 10 2023 11:04 PM

nietzsche74  

nietzsche74

Posted 10 October 2023 - 11:04 PM

https://www.amazon.c...pbdd,137&sr=1-2


DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted 10 October 2023 - 11:23 PM

Edit:  I'm a dumbass, ignore me


pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted 11 October 2023 - 12:45 AM

Ok please bear with me, never played this at all but interested to play on PS5.

 

That link on Amazon shows:

Outriders: Worldslayer PlayStation 4 [Base Game Included] with Free Upgrade to the Digital PS5 Version

 

Is that saying you get the free upgrade to the base version on PS5?  Which means you have to pay another $40 for the worldslayer upgrade for PS5?

https://store.playst...830124937608658

 

Just trying to understand what this means if I want to get this and play on the PS5 for the full upgraded version, thanks.


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 11 October 2023 - 12:48 AM

Ok please bear with me, never played this at all but interested to play on PS5.

That link on Amazon shows: Outriders: Worldslayer PlayStation 4 [Base Game Included] with Free Upgrade to the Digital PS5 Version

Is that saying you get the free upgrade to the base version on PS5? Which means you have to pay another $40 for the worldslayer upgrade for PS5?
https://store.playst...830124937608658

Just trying to understand what this means if I want to get this and play on the PS5 for the full upgraded version, thanks.


On the Playstation network it shows Worldslayer as PS4 and PS5, so I imagine the code in the box gives you Worldslayer for both versions and the PS4 disc has a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted 11 October 2023 - 01:00 AM

Thanks, that would be awesome if that's the case.  Anyone have firsthand experience with that and can confirm?


Indiana Jones  

Indiana Jones

Posted 11 October 2023 - 01:09 AM

Ok please bear with me, never played this at all but interested to play on PS5.

 

That link on Amazon shows:

Outriders: Worldslayer PlayStation 4 [Base Game Included] with Free Upgrade to the Digital PS5 Version

 

Is that saying you get the free upgrade to the base version on PS5?  Which means you have to pay another $40 for the worldslayer upgrade for PS5?

https://store.playst...830124937608658

 

Just trying to understand what this means if I want to get this and play on the PS5 for the full upgraded version, thanks.

Games that have a free upgrade to PS5, you put in the PS4 disc into the PS5 and are given the option to download the PS5 version for free. But you still need to put in the PS4 disc to play. That's how it worked for me for Tetris Effect, Cyperpunk, Borderlands 3 and Resident Evil 2.

 

But you might be asking a different question that I, as someone who doesn't own this, wouldn't get.


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 13 October 2023 - 08:47 PM

Thanks, that would be awesome if that's the case. Anyone have firsthand experience with that and can confirm?


Just got my copy in and can confirm that the wordslayer dlc is a code in the box and it gives you both PS4 and PS5. The disk is just the standard outriders disk from launch and provides a free PS5 upgrade. So great deal for $7.50 and no need to buy the PS5 version for more.

pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Yesterday, 12:41 AM

Just got my copy in and can confirm that the wordslayer dlc is a code in the box and it gives you both PS4 and PS5. The disk is just the standard outriders disk from launch and provides a free PS5 upgrade. So great deal for $7.50 and no need to buy the PS5 version for more.

Hey, thank you for confirming that!


