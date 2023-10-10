https://www.amazon.c...pbdd,137&sr=1-2
Outriders - Worldslayer PS4: $7.50 on AMAZON!
Posted 10 October 2023 - 11:04 PM
Posted 10 October 2023 - 11:23 PM
Posted 11 October 2023 - 12:45 AM
Ok please bear with me, never played this at all but interested to play on PS5.
That link on Amazon shows:Outriders: Worldslayer PlayStation 4 [Base Game Included] with Free Upgrade to the Digital PS5 Version
Is that saying you get the free upgrade to the base version on PS5? Which means you have to pay another $40 for the worldslayer upgrade for PS5?
https://store.playst...830124937608658
Just trying to understand what this means if I want to get this and play on the PS5 for the full upgraded version, thanks.
Posted 11 October 2023 - 12:48 AM
On the Playstation network it shows Worldslayer as PS4 and PS5, so I imagine the code in the box gives you Worldslayer for both versions and the PS4 disc has a free upgrade to the PS5 version.
Posted 11 October 2023 - 01:00 AM
Thanks, that would be awesome if that's the case. Anyone have firsthand experience with that and can confirm?
Posted 11 October 2023 - 01:09 AM
Games that have a free upgrade to PS5, you put in the PS4 disc into the PS5 and are given the option to download the PS5 version for free. But you still need to put in the PS4 disc to play. That's how it worked for me for Tetris Effect, Cyperpunk, Borderlands 3 and Resident Evil 2.
But you might be asking a different question that I, as someone who doesn't own this, wouldn't get.
Posted 13 October 2023 - 08:47 PM
Just got my copy in and can confirm that the wordslayer dlc is a code in the box and it gives you both PS4 and PS5. The disk is just the standard outriders disk from launch and provides a free PS5 upgrade. So great deal for $7.50 and no need to buy the PS5 version for more.
Posted Yesterday, 12:41 AM
Just got my copy in and can confirm that the wordslayer dlc is a code in the box and it gives you both PS4 and PS5. The disk is just the standard outriders disk from launch and provides a free PS5 upgrade. So great deal for $7.50 and no need to buy the PS5 version for more.
Hey, thank you for confirming that!