Outriders - Worldslayer PS4: $7.50 on AMAZON!

Posted 11 October 2023 - 12:45 AM

Ok please bear with me, never played this at all but interested to play on PS5.

That link on Amazon shows:

Outriders: Worldslayer PlayStation 4 [Base Game Included] with Free Upgrade to the Digital PS5 Version

Is that saying you get the free upgrade to the base version on PS5? Which means you have to pay another $40 for the worldslayer upgrade for PS5?

https://store.playst...830124937608658

Just trying to understand what this means if I want to get this and play on the PS5 for the full upgraded version, thanks.