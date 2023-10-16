Jump to content

Weekly Deals for My Best Buy Members

By CheapyD, Oct 16 2023 08:53 PM

Posted 16 October 2023 - 08:53 PM

Prices are for My BBY Members
 
LG - 65" Class 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV $1499.99
Dell - Inspiron 24" Touch screen All-In-One Desktop - AMD Ryzen 5 - 12GB Memory - 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD $1699.99
HP - Pavilion 32" 4K UHD All-In-One - Intel Core i5 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - Sparkling Black $1249.99
ASUS - Vivobook 14" Laptop - Intel Core i3-1115G4 with 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD - Transparent Silver $199.99

Microsoft - Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs - White $88.99

 

