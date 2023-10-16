Meta Quest Deals & Discussion

I thought I'd just start a new topic since they changed from Oculus to Meta nearly two years ago.
At any rate, meta was kind enough to give us a few weekly deals.
Posted 16 October 2023 - 08:55 PM
Posted 17 October 2023 - 06:02 PM
You can also save $30 if you're buying a headset or 25% off most games that has been released (Over $9.99) by getting a referral link from someone who has the game before you buy it. There is already a device referral forum at CAG for those wishing to save money on a headset. And another forum for game referrals. You can also feel free to message me for a referral link if I have the game. You can get $5 store credit for giving a referral link! I have also had luck finding referral links quickly with a google search.
Posted 17 October 2023 - 06:28 PM
As you mentioned, any title $10 or more can be had for 25% off with a referral link, so there isn't much incentive to preorder for 10% off (at least the developers of Pavlov's Shack realize this). I had no idea Ghostbusters was going to be that expensive, that is crazy.
I thought I'd show pre-orders that offer discounts on the meta store at the moment
Snow Wars Releases 10/19 $19.99 save $2 with pre-order
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Releases 10/26 $54.99 save $5 with pre-order
Vampire: The Masquerade- Justice 11/02 $29.99 save $3 with pre-order
Demeo Battles 11/09 $19.99 save $2 with pre-order
Pavlov Shack 11/14 $19.99 save $5 with pre-order
Stranger Things VR 11/30 $29.99 save $3 with pre-order
Bulletstorm VR 12/14 $39.99 save $4 with pre-order
Racket Club (December) $24.99 save $3 with pre-order
You can also save $30 if you're buying a headset or 25% off most games that has been released (Over $9.99) by getting a referral link from someone who has the game before you buy it. There is already a device referral forum at CAG for those wishing to save money on a headset. And another forum for game referrals. Yes, you can save 25% off Beat Saber with a referral. You can also feel free to message me for a referral link if I have the game. You can get $5 store credit for giving a referral link! I have also had luck finding referral links quickly with a google search.
Posted 17 October 2023 - 06:55 PM
You can also save 30% off REZ Infinite by using the code REZ-E1F685 until 10/20.
I've seen very positive responses overall from people on the youtubes that have played the Assassins Creed Nexus preview. It's out 11/16.
