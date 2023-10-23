Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #775: This Used to Be My Playground

CAGcast #775: This Used to Be My Playground

The gang talks Super Mario Wonder, Xbox Partner Preview, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Super Mario Brothers Wonder - $48.99 shipped.

By purbeast, Oct 23 2023 08:54 PM

#1 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1291 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 23 October 2023 - 08:54 PM

I was surprised this wasn't on here already, or maybe it is and I can't find it.  I preordered it last Thursday and it arrived today so it's legit.

 

https://geekalliance...=45520998236476

 

Looks like they still have over 100 of them in stock.  


#2 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5599 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 23 October 2023 - 11:36 PM

Everyone looking for a deal bought it off QVC

#3 dschroll  

dschroll

Posted 24 October 2023 - 01:01 AM

Is GeeksAlliance legit?
Never heard of them before. 


#4 IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted 24 October 2023 - 02:13 AM

You can always trust that geeks have gamers' interests at heart.


#5 nightc1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4719 Posts   Joined 18.3 Years Ago  

nightc1

Posted 24 October 2023 - 02:49 PM

I was surprised this wasn't on here already, or maybe it is and I can't find it.  I preordered it last Thursday and it arrived today so it's legit.

 

https://geekalliance...=45520998236476

 

Looks like they still have over 100 of them in stock.  

I've never heard of geekalliance .   I'll wait and see more people have some experiences with them.   I'm assuming it being labeled (US) it was the ESRB version and not some other region.


#6 dschroll  

dschroll

Posted 24 October 2023 - 03:43 PM

I rolled the dice and placed an order.

Will advise if I receive and everything works without issue.  
Thanks for the heads up.


#7 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1291 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 24 October 2023 - 04:41 PM

I had never heard of them either but did some research and placed my order as I mentioned in the OP.

 

And it came just fine yesterday and is the US version.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy