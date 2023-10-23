Super Mario Brothers Wonder - $48.99 shipped.

I was surprised this wasn't on here already, or maybe it is and I can't find it. I preordered it last Thursday and it arrived today so it's legit.
https://geekalliance...=45520998236476
Looks like they still have over 100 of them in stock.
Jump to content
Posted 23 October 2023 - 08:54 PM
I was surprised this wasn't on here already, or maybe it is and I can't find it. I preordered it last Thursday and it arrived today so it's legit.
https://geekalliance...=45520998236476
Looks like they still have over 100 of them in stock.
Posted 23 October 2023 - 11:36 PM
Posted 24 October 2023 - 01:01 AM
Is GeeksAlliance legit?
Never heard of them before.
Posted 24 October 2023 - 02:13 AM
You can always trust that geeks have gamers' interests at heart.
Posted 24 October 2023 - 02:49 PM
I was surprised this wasn't on here already, or maybe it is and I can't find it. I preordered it last Thursday and it arrived today so it's legit.
https://geekalliance...=45520998236476
Looks like they still have over 100 of them in stock.
I've never heard of geekalliance . I'll wait and see more people have some experiences with them. I'm assuming it being labeled (US) it was the ESRB version and not some other region.
Posted 24 October 2023 - 03:43 PM
I rolled the dice and placed an order.
Will advise if I receive and everything works without issue.
Thanks for the heads up.
Posted 24 October 2023 - 04:41 PM
I had never heard of them either but did some research and placed my order as I mentioned in the OP.
And it came just fine yesterday and is the US version.