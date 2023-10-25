Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #775: This Used to Be My Playground

CAGcast #775: This Used to Be My Playground

The gang talks Super Mario Wonder, Xbox Partner Preview, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Resident Evil 4 (PS5) $19.99 at Play-Asia

By CheapyD, Oct 25 2023 07:38 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18353 Posts   Joined 20.5 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 25 October 2023 - 07:38 PM

https://www.play-asi...vil-4/13/70fhah


#2 SniperSquirrel   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2086 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

SniperSquirrel

Posted 25 October 2023 - 09:51 PM

$8.90 shipping for me. $20 was a must buy price for me. But for $29? I guess I’ll keep waiting. I won’t be playing it at all until the VR mode is released anyway

#3 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3793 Posts   Joined 20.0 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Yesterday, 03:13 AM

This has $20 over BF written all over it.

#4 freshzen   Big Mon CAGiversary!   4490 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

freshzen

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

Guess I'm too late, showing $69.99 now.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy