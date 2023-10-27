Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #775: This Used to Be My Playground

CAGcast #775: This Used to Be My Playground

The gang talks Super Mario Wonder, Xbox Partner Preview, and so much more!

$25 Amazon Gift for $13.95 and other great Gift Card Deals at Amazon

By CheapyD, Today, 01:35 AM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:35 AM

Hot off Twitter.  Prices may be fluctuating and cards may go in and out of stock.
 


 
 


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:38 AM



 


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:39 AM


 
 


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:40 AM


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:40 AM


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:40 AM


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:41 AM


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:41 AM


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:42 AM


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:42 AM

Sorry, the embed doesnt work with more than one in a post  :-(


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 01:48 AM

The prices on the Amazon gift card in a box and the PSN card aren't lowering for me for some reason.


CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 01:50 AM

The prices on the Amazon gift card in a box and the PSN card aren't lowering for me for some reason.

Yeah same. The exact same two i was trying to get too. It seems like they are just removing the $25 denomination for these cards completely.


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:51 AM


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:55 AM

Maybe all dead?

gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 02:33 AM

Surely this was a glitch or something?


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 04:19 AM

Dammit, and I was just sitting there watching stupid That 70's Show...

ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 10:38 AM

got 10 of the $25 gift cards shipped, pretty sure when i put it in the code it is going to be a gift card for $13.95....


thadoggfather  

thadoggfather

Posted Today, 05:26 PM

^ for which company’s gift cards are you referring?

I’m waiting on 3 $25 PSN and 3 $200 apple gift cards to ship I hope no funny business

Confucius  

Confucius

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

Apple gift card was an insane deal. I missed out but hope you get it.

super1upqueen  

super1upqueen

Posted Today, 06:09 PM

got 10 of the $25 gift cards shipped, pretty sure when i put it in the code it is going to be a gift card for $13.95....

I'm thinking that, too. But, I've got a few pending orders I can at least put the credit toward. Or, I can be a pill and contact Amazon for an adjustment. Mine hasn't shipped yet, so keep us posted on what you get!


