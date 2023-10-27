Hot off Twitter. Prices may be fluctuating and cards may go in and out of stock.
$25 Amazon Gift for $13.95 and other great Gift Card Deals at Amazon
#1 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:35 AM
- bigbadboaz and Gore like this
#2 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:38 AM
#3 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:39 AM
#4 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:40 AM
- bigbadboaz likes this
#5 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:40 AM
#6 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:40 AM
- Gore likes this
#7 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:41 AM
#8 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:41 AM
#9 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:42 AM
#10 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:42 AM
Sorry, the embed doesnt work with more than one in a post
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9407 Posts Joined 19.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:48 AM
The prices on the Amazon gift card in a box and the PSN card aren't lowering for me for some reason.
#12
Posted Today, 01:50 AM
The prices on the Amazon gift card in a box and the PSN card aren't lowering for me for some reason.
Yeah same. The exact same two i was trying to get too. It seems like they are just removing the $25 denomination for these cards completely.
- josekortez likes this
#13 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:51 AM
#14 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18353 Posts Joined 20.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:55 AM
#15 Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary! 1357 Posts Joined 16.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:33 AM
Surely this was a glitch or something?
#16 Wait, what? CAGiversary! 4570 Posts Joined 10.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:19 AM
#17
Posted Today, 10:38 AM
got 10 of the $25 gift cards shipped, pretty sure when i put it in the code it is going to be a gift card for $13.95....
- super1upqueen likes this
#18 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 182 Posts Joined 16.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:26 PM
I’m waiting on 3 $25 PSN and 3 $200 apple gift cards to ship I hope no funny business
#19 Corporate Shill CAGiversary! 17533 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:02 PM
#20 Shinobi Student CAGiversary! 528 Posts Joined 3.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:09 PM
got 10 of the $25 gift cards shipped, pretty sure when i put it in the code it is going to be a gift card for $13.95....
I'm thinking that, too. But, I've got a few pending orders I can at least put the credit toward. Or, I can be a pill and contact Amazon for an adjustment. Mine hasn't shipped yet, so keep us posted on what you get!