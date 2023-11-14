Jump to content

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Switch) $15 @ Amazon

By ShockandAww, Nov 14 2023 12:56 AM

ShockandAww  

ShockandAww

Posted 14 November 2023 - 12:56 AM

https://www.amazon.c...B09KRKD3P2?th=1

 

This is more like one of those hack and slash Musou type games for anyone that isn't usually interested in Fire Emblem. Metacritic 80 with an 89 user score.


n64ra  

n64ra

Posted 14 November 2023 - 08:54 PM

Nice find but I guess it's over by now.


