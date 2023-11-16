Jump to content

Shaws/Albertsons offering $25 credit with $150+ in gaming gift cards

By tomwaits1, Nov 16 2023 02:52 PM

Posted 16 November 2023 - 02:52 PM

From 11/17 until 12/14, get $25 off future grocery purchase when you buy $150+ in gift cards. Includes PSN, xbox, gamestop, and other random retailers.

16.6% discount on gaming credit if you were getting groceries anyway. Promos are usually valid at all regional Albertson affiliates. Star Market, Acme, Vons, etc.
