$70 Xbox/Microsoft Gift Card (Digital Delivery) - $59 (Can be used to buy Xbox/Microsoft hardware too)

Posted 19 November 2023 - 10:42 PM

Eneba has $70 Xbox Gift Card (Digital Delivery) for around $59 after applying code X70US in cart.

Note: Price is after service fees and applying code X70US in cart.

You can purchase the code(s) and redeem to add balance to your Microsoft account.

Both the Microsoft and Xbox cards work just the same. Once redeemed to your Microsoft account, you can spend your balance at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox. You can get the latest apps, games, movies, TV shows, and Surface, Xbox, and accessories. (Source)

Add balance to your Microsoft account and use to purchase items from Microsoft Store online. Black Friday deals from Microsoft Store can be found here.



Note: