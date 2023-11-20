Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #777: Video Game Podcast Simulator

CAGcast #777: Video Game Podcast Simulator

The gang talks Teardown, Game Awards, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

GameFly Black Friday sale is live - FF16 $30, AC VI $35, Jedi Survivor $25

By Estuche, Yesterday, 09:52 PM

#1 Estuche   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   75 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Estuche

Posted Yesterday, 09:52 PM

Good deals, just grabbed FF16, AC VI, and Jedi Survivor, don't forget to use the coupon for an extra 10% off!

 

https://www.gamefly.com/games

 


#2 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5676 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM

10% off code is BLKFR23

Grabbed Armored Core for $31.50

#3 TheKbob   FakeyBro™, Esq. CAGiversary!   2693 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted Yesterday, 10:14 PM

Feel like most of these will be much lower early next year.

Hold, my brethren.  HOLD.


#4 strait edge follower   Cult of personality CAGiversary!   12358 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

strait edge follower

Posted Yesterday, 10:32 PM

Feel like most of these will be much lower early next year.

Hold, my brethren. HOLD.


yup. especially the single player stuff

#5 FamedGuardian   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2482 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

FamedGuardian

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

I feel like FF16 might stay in the $20-30 range for awhile, which is why I’m tempted.

#6 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   9109 Posts   Joined 19.2 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

Grabbed ff16, aew fight forever, crime boss, inescapable and gollum. Yes even Gollum. I figure $8 is even okay for trash.

#7 Miada   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1204 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Miada

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

I hope you guys enjoy Final Fantasy XVI. I absolutely loved it. My first Final Fantasy game since X (besides VII Remake). I much prefer the action-focused combat over turn-based.

#8 FamedGuardian   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2482 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

FamedGuardian

Posted Today, 03:44 AM

I hope you guys enjoy Final Fantasy XVI. I absolutely loved it. My first Final Fantasy game since X (besides VII Remake). I much prefer the action-focused combat over turn-based.


I’ve been on the fence, not realizing there was a demo. Downloaded it this afternoon and couldn’t put it down until I was done. Holy crap, even the demo was insane. Purchased a copy immediately after that. Can’t wait to play more!

#9 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 04:49 AM

Grabbed a few copies of gollum to flip. Bet I’ll be able to sell them in my area easily

#10 EpicLoots   "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary!   146 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

EpicLoots

Posted Today, 05:07 AM

Good prices but probably same price come Xmas if not lower.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy