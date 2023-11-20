GameFly Black Friday sale is live - FF16 $30, AC VI $35, Jedi Survivor $25

Posted Today, 03:44 AM

I hope you guys enjoy Final Fantasy XVI. I absolutely loved it. My first Final Fantasy game since X (besides VII Remake). I much prefer the action-focused combat over turn-based.

I’ve been on the fence, not realizing there was a demo. Downloaded it this afternoon and couldn’t put it down until I was done. Holy crap, even the demo was insane. Purchased a copy immediately after that. Can’t wait to play more!