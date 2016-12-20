Gamestop/Amazon: Final Fantasy XV XB1/PS4 $39.99

https://www.amazon.c...0ZTMJ6PWJN&th=1
http://www.gamestop....ntasy-xv/125318
Best Buy will also have it for $39.99($32 w/ GCU) starting 12/25-12/31.
Jump to content
Posted 20 December 2016 - 08:19 AM
https://www.amazon.c...0ZTMJ6PWJN&th=1
http://www.gamestop....ntasy-xv/125318
Best Buy will also have it for $39.99($32 w/ GCU) starting 12/25-12/31.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 08:31 AM
MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!
Posted 20 December 2016 - 08:35 AM
Does wally world, Bestbuy or Target PM deal of the day deals?
Posted 20 December 2016 - 08:57 AM
there is a backordered amazon warehouse deal for $32.12 after taxes and prime shipping for a very good version which I jumped on
comes in stock on the 27th
https://www.amazon.c..._sp_detail_page
Posted 20 December 2016 - 09:04 AM
I will wait for it to be $31.99 at Best Buy next week so I can get my previous order price adjusted.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 09:39 AM
Final Fantasy XV is the most disappointing game ever made.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 11:09 AM
I received an e-mail that says "save 50% on Final Fantasy XV." Check the price and it shows $34.99. Math is hard.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 11:20 AM
I will wait for it to be $31.99 at Best Buy next week so I can get my previous order price adjusted.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 11:21 AM
I will wait for it to be $31.99 at Best Buy next week so I can get my previous order price adjusted.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 01:01 PM
10 years of waiting and almost half price in less than a month..
That happens to every game during the holidays, though. Despite how long it has been in development.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 01:42 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 01:53 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:06 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:10 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:12 PM
will this be the day one or regular version?
Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:15 PM
Any way to get a refund for the difference? I got it for $48 a few weeks ago.
From Amazon? You can try contacting their online chat and asking there. I had something similar happen to me when I bought my Fire TV this year then the price dropped by about $15 about two weeks later and I was refunded the difference.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:30 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 03:34 PM
Tastes like chicken.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 03:45 PM
FFXV is the worst Kingdom Hearts game I've ever played.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 03:53 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 04:19 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 04:21 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 04:42 PM
got a $5 credit so I pulled the trigger.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:07 PM
Used my $10 prime now credit to get this for $25. Thanks!
Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:07 PM
Good Deal. Picked up a copy for PS4
Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:33 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:52 PM
So is this a common thing? Wait a month past a game's release date and it suddenly gets slashed by $25/30? This didn't just happen to FF15 but with every single new release so far.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:53 PM
Posted 20 December 2016 - 06:01 PM
That makes this even more tempting. So does my backlog win or my desire to get a steal of a deal?
Stole this from Neogaf and it only works if you have Amazon prime.
Get a free 2 month subscription for Audible on Groupon.
Activate it and sign in to your Amazon account on the audible website.
You should get an email for $25 free Amazon credit.
Got the game for $10.
Posted 20 December 2016 - 06:02 PM
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Auctions →
Final Fantasy TCG Forum Auction
Started by conkwe, 26 Apr 2017 Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy tcg
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Shopping Discussions →
Deal Graveyard →
Xbox One Kinect 2.0 (preowned) for $8.99 in store at GameStop for PUR Pro Members!
Started by z24buddy, 12 Apr 2017 GameStop, xbox, kinect
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Shopping Discussions →
Deal Graveyard →
GS Spring Sale April 10-16
Started by MSUHitman, 11 Apr 2017 flips, Gamestop
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Regional/International Video Game Deals →
Northwest →
Seattle CAG's ... save $10 off $50 in GC's for GameStop, Domino's, Groupon, etc @ Bartell Drugs thru 4/15/17
Started by Cornelius, 10 Apr 2017 AMC, Buca di Beppo, Dominos and 7 more...
|
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
[H] $107 Gamestop Trade In Credit [W] Paypal $95
Started by RiceGuyEh, 07 Mar 2017 Gamestop, Gamestop Credit and 2 more...
|