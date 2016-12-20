Jump to content

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Gamestop/Amazon: Final Fantasy XV XB1/PS4 $39.99

By Erabiont, Dec 20 2016 08:19 AM
Erabiont  

Erabiont

Posted 20 December 2016 - 08:19 AM

https://www.amazon.c...0ZTMJ6PWJN&th=1

 

http://www.gamestop....ntasy-xv/125318

 

Best Buy will also have it for $39.99($32 w/ GCU) starting 12/25-12/31.

 

 


CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted 20 December 2016 - 08:31 AM

Does wally world, Bestbuy or Target PM deal of the day deals?

godofwar7  

godofwar7

Posted 20 December 2016 - 08:35 AM

Does wally world, Bestbuy or Target PM deal of the day deals?


It's going to be $32 with gcu at Best Buy next week.

jr7936  

jr7936

Posted 20 December 2016 - 08:57 AM

there is a backordered amazon warehouse deal for $32.12 after taxes and prime shipping  for a very good version which I jumped on

comes in stock on the 27th

https://www.amazon.c..._sp_detail_page


Person808  

Person808

Posted 20 December 2016 - 09:04 AM

I will wait for it to be $31.99 at Best Buy next week so I can get my previous order price adjusted.


United_Korea  

United_Korea

Posted 20 December 2016 - 09:39 AM

10 years of waiting and almost half price in less than a month..

Final Fantasy XV is the most disappointing game ever made.

Indiansfan008  

Indiansfan008

Posted 20 December 2016 - 11:09 AM

I received an e-mail that says "save 50% on Final Fantasy XV." Check the price and it shows $34.99. Math is hard.


CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 20 December 2016 - 11:20 AM

I will wait for it to be $31.99 at Best Buy next week so I can get my previous order price adjusted.


I might have to scoop it up for that price. Not bad at all.


CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 20 December 2016 - 11:21 AM

I will wait for it to be $31.99 at Best Buy next week so I can get my previous order price adjusted.


I might have to scoop it up for that price. Not bad at all.


Nax5  

Nax5

Posted 20 December 2016 - 01:01 PM

10 years of waiting and almost half price in less than a month..

That happens to every game during the holidays, though. Despite how long it has been in development.


arthas045  

arthas045

Posted 20 December 2016 - 01:42 PM

Busted in on this deal since I do not have GCU.

legs1986  

legs1986

Posted 20 December 2016 - 01:53 PM

I bought the Steelbook version, hoping it gets 20 off at best buy too so I can price match.

cdeener  

cdeener

Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:06 PM

Too bad my wife bought this from GameStop I would have gladly bought this for Christmas at that price.
xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:10 PM

Any way to get a refund for the difference? I got it for $48 a few weeks ago.

legendarydogs  

legendarydogs

Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:12 PM

will this be the day one or regular version?


thecatinthehat  

thecatinthehat

Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:15 PM

Any way to get a refund for the difference? I got it for $48 a few weeks ago.

From Amazon? You can try contacting their online chat and asking there. I had something similar happen to me when I bought my Fire TV this year then the price dropped by about $15 about two weeks later and I was refunded the difference.


DickDangus  

DickDangus

Posted 20 December 2016 - 02:30 PM

Think I'll wait for the PC version. Hopefully by the time it comes out Square will actually be done developing the game.

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 20 December 2016 - 03:34 PM

I don't know. Hard to buy a game Conan gave a bad review to.

Dark_Sage  

Dark_Sage

Posted 20 December 2016 - 03:45 PM

FFXV is the worst Kingdom Hearts game I've ever played.


arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 20 December 2016 - 03:53 PM

Good game.

Not very final fantasy-ish. (Which I guess some people might like)
brewin  

brewin

Posted 20 December 2016 - 04:19 PM

I snagged the $30 Newegg deal before launch and this is a good deal for those who missed out on that or the MS store deal. Im not huge on any of the newer FF games, but am a huge fan of 3 and 7-10. This game has a lot of the charm of the earlier games and its pretty fun in its own right. Definitely a new direction for the series, but I can dig it.
CAGkrazy  

CAGkrazy

Posted 20 December 2016 - 04:21 PM

Wished they made a sale on the deluxe edition too. Hopefully bby does it next week so i canprice adjust

Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted 20 December 2016 - 04:42 PM

got a $5 credit so I pulled the trigger.


Hai Buchou  

Hai Buchou

Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:07 PM

Used my $10 prime now credit to get this for $25.  Thanks!


Meechum  

Meechum

Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:07 PM

Good Deal. Picked up a copy for PS4


CAGkrazy  

CAGkrazy

Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:33 PM

Just noticed from the sticky posts on the site that BBy will ffxv for 39.99 next week. With GCU itl be 31.99. Better deal than amazons. Hehe! So hope not alot of people fall for this trap today.

Really hoping the deluxe edition gets a discount to so i can get some of my money back.

Optim  

Optim

Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:52 PM

So is this a common thing? Wait a month past a game's release date and it suddenly gets slashed by $25/30? This didn't just happen to FF15 but with every single new release so far. 


TheGreenArr0w  

TheGreenArr0w

Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:53 PM

Stole this from Neogaf and it only works if you have Amazon prime.

Get a free 2 month subscription for Audible on Groupon.
Activate it and sign in to your Amazon account on the audible website.
You should get an email for $25 free Amazon credit.

Got the game for $10.
Stormedtrooper  

Stormedtrooper

Posted 20 December 2016 - 06:01 PM

Stole this from Neogaf and it only works if you have Amazon prime.

Get a free 2 month subscription for Audible on Groupon.
Activate it and sign in to your Amazon account on the audible website.
You should get an email for $25 free Amazon credit.

Got the game for $10.

That makes this even more tempting. So does my backlog win or my desire to get a steal of a deal?

TheGreenArr0w  

TheGreenArr0w

Posted 20 December 2016 - 06:02 PM

The $25 also works for anything. Mind as well do it!
