Xbox one $15 controllers at walmart

Xbox One camo controllers for $15 ,Got 3 of them myself .Prices vary by store upc code 47376063
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:19 AM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:21 AM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:22 AM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:22 AM
I just see an empty shopping bag.
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:23 AM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:23 AM
Do these get updated for other stores?
Only one Walmart near me is showing the $15 price on Brickseek and out of stock.
other stores around are showing $59.99 with stock.
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:26 AM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:26 AM
These were in the Walmart clearance thread for a few months now so don't get your hopes up. If you do get them, they have the 3.5mm headphone jack. Prices are not the same at all stores since Walmart clearance is YMMV but these were exclusive to them and didn't sell well.
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:37 AM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:37 AM
My local Walmart shows up having 19 of them, but at $60. Something to definitely keep an eye on though!
Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:20 AM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:47 AM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:47 AM
If you check brickseek what was the price showing up at your store? Is the clearance specially marked? Or does brickseek show the actual price when they ring up
Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:18 PM
Every store near me that has it in stock has it at $60. Every store that doesn't have it in stock lists $15 as the price. I'm guessing someone cleaned them out.
Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:33 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:33 PM
There's supposed to be 2 at the Germantown MD Walmart. Go for it!
Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:46 PM
No they're priced at $15 behind the glass and I checked on the Walmart app not brickseek , No clearance sticker ,They just ring up at $15 .
Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:58 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:10 PM
Can you buy them at 60 somewhere and then return and rebuy them at a Walmart that sells them for 15?
Umm.. you get the going price on a no receipt return..
Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:12 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:12 PM
Can you buy them at 60 somewhere and then return and rebuy them at a Walmart that sells them for 15?
What a douchebag.
I'm 100% shocked that books still exist in today's day and age. I thought they'd be out by now. They make up like 1% of today's entertainment and unless you're 60 or older, stray away from books and start emersing yourself with real entertainment.
Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:38 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:41 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 04:05 PM
17888677_1693608207332957_201436015_n.jpg$4.81 candy rock controller at Sams. I just grabbed one because of the 12ft micro usb cable .
How about that Dualshock, in the picture, for $19.99 though?
Posted 11 April 2017 - 04:55 PM
What a douchebag.
Ooh man, internet tough alert
Posted 11 April 2017 - 04:56 PM
How about that Dualshock, in the picture, for $19.99 though?
Seriously... Uh is that sign in the right spot?
Posted 11 April 2017 - 05:41 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 05:41 PM
we've been discussing these in the Walmart Clearance thread for a couple weeks
Posted 11 April 2017 - 05:45 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 05:45 PM
Smh
Posted 11 April 2017 - 06:40 PM
Every store near me that has it in stock has it at $60. Every store that doesn't have it in stock lists $15 as the price. I'm guessing someone cleaned them out.
The situation is exactly the same near me.
Posted 11 April 2017 - 07:30 PM
Accidentaly went to the wrong wal mart which had them listed as $37.97 but still rang up at $15. So doesn't hurt to price check a store. Employees there didn't even know about it.
Posted 11 April 2017 - 07:55 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 07:55 PM
If it says quantity 0, why would it then say "limited stock" rather than "out of stock"?
Posted 11 April 2017 - 08:40 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 08:40 PM
If it says quantity 0, why would it then say "limited stock" rather than "out of stock"?
Stock discrepancy. Means there is a slight chance of there actually being one
Bored? Too much money than you know what to do with? Why not check out my Amazon Storefront? If you see anything you want, send me a PM! Make an offer, either monetary or trade! Over 2000 items, and more added daily!
Posted 11 April 2017 - 08:57 PM
A store near me says it has 15 available for $15. Could that be accurate?
Posted 11 April 2017 - 10:40 PM
Anyone know if I'd have a chance of being able to take one of these purchased at $15 to a store that still has them at full price and being able to exchange it for a different themed controller?
Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:02 PM
If you look it up using the UPC code provided by the OP, 47376063, the item that shows up is called the Xbox One Special Edition Armed Forces Wireless Controller being sold by a third-party seller, Centex Sales for $59.99. The only other similar controller that shows up at the Walmart site that is actually being sold by Walmart is the Xbox One Special Edition Covert Forces Wireless Controller, which is priced at a slight discount of $57.98 online. Is there any chance the latter would also ring up for $15 in store?
Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:25 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:32 PM
Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:32 PM
son there's walmart clearance thread wait did anyone mention this already