The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Xbox one $15 controllers at walmart

By bibby, Apr 11 2017 01:19 AM
Xbox one

#1 bibby  

bibby

Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:19 AM

Xbox One camo controllers for $15  ,Got 3 of them myself   .Prices vary by store  upc code  47376063


#2 bibby  

bibby

Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:21 AM

17634344_1688785927815185_7482312278983756738_n.jpg

Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:22 AM  

bingbangboom

Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:22 AM

I just see an empty shopping bag.


Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:23 AM  

Hip Hop

Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:23 AM

Do these get updated for other stores?

 

Only one Walmart near me is showing the $15 price on Brickseek and out of stock.

 

 

other stores around are showing $59.99 with stock.


Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:26 AM  

boneless

Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:26 AM

These were in the Walmart clearance thread for a few months now so don't get your hopes up. If you do get them, they have the 3.5mm headphone jack. Prices are not the same at all stores since Walmart clearance is YMMV but these were exclusive to them and didn't sell well. 


Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:37 AM  

Katsumi

Posted 11 April 2017 - 01:37 AM

My local Walmart shows up having 19 of them, but at $60. Something to definitely keep an eye on though!


Kat_Siggy80.png

#7 Sr_Fuerte  

Sr_Fuerte

Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:20 AM

I had a local walmart that was selling 10 I just got 2 then I tried to get the rest but they were gone..

Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:47 AM  

gepet0

Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:47 AM

Xbox One camo controllers for $15  ,Got 3 of them myself   .Prices vary by store  upc code  47376063

If you check brickseek what was the price showing up at your store?   Is the clearance specially marked?  Or does brickseek show the actual price when they ring up


#9 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:18 PM

Every store near me that has it in stock has it at $60.  Every store that doesn't have it in stock lists $15 as the price.  I'm guessing someone cleaned them out.


Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:33 PM  

FatherChesz

Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:33 PM

There's supposed to be 2 at the Germantown MD Walmart.  Go for it!


#11 bibby  

bibby

Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:46 PM

If you check brickseek what was the price showing up at your store?   Is the clearance specially marked?  Or does brickseek show the actual price when they ring up

No they're priced at $15 behind the glass and I checked on the Walmart app not brickseek  ,  No clearance sticker ,They just ring up at $15   .


#12 broncosatw  

broncosatw

Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:58 PM

Can you buy them at 60 somewhere and then return and rebuy them at a Walmart that sells them for 15?

#13 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:10 PM

Can you buy them at 60 somewhere and then return and rebuy them at a Walmart that sells them for 15?

Umm.. you get the going price on a no receipt return..


723268.png

Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:12 PM  

Confucius

Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:12 PM

Can you buy them at 60 somewhere and then return and rebuy them at a Walmart that sells them for 15?


What a douchebag.

Ees7Y.jpg


I'm 100% shocked that books still exist in today's day and age. I thought they'd be out by now. They make up like 1% of today's entertainment and unless you're 60 or older, stray away from books and start emersing yourself with real entertainment.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Codes for Free / Codes for Trade

#15 bibby  

bibby

Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:38 PM

17888677_1693608207332957_201436015_n.jpg $4.81 candy rock controller at Sams.   I just grabbed one because of the 12ft micro usb cable   .


#16 bibby  

bibby

Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:41 PM

17902012_1693608233999621_805851929_o.jpg

$4.81 candy rock controller at Sams.   I just grabbed one because of the 12ft micro usb cable   .

 


#17 Cnstntidnty  

Cnstntidnty

Posted 11 April 2017 - 04:05 PM

17888677_1693608207332957_201436015_n.jpg$4.81 candy rock controller at Sams. I just grabbed one because of the 12ft micro usb cable .


How about that Dualshock, in the picture, for $19.99 though?

#18 broncosatw  

broncosatw

Posted 11 April 2017 - 04:55 PM

What a douchebag.


Ooh man, internet tough alert

#19 broncosatw  

broncosatw

Posted 11 April 2017 - 04:56 PM

How about that Dualshock, in the picture, for $19.99 though?


Seriously... Uh is that sign in the right spot?

Posted 11 April 2017 - 05:41 PM  

Jurai

Posted 11 April 2017 - 05:41 PM

we've been discussing these in the Walmart Clearance thread for a couple weeks


Posted 11 April 2017 - 05:45 PM  

plus1zero

Posted 11 April 2017 - 05:45 PM

I bought one a week or so ago. Brickseek said 6, got there and found one hidden. Asked if they had anymore, "no sir we sold 6 of them an hour ago"

Smh

Smh
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#22 d8onausa  

d8onausa

Posted 11 April 2017 - 06:40 PM

Every store near me that has it in stock has it at $60.  Every store that doesn't have it in stock lists $15 as the price.  I'm guessing someone cleaned them out.

The situation is exactly the same near me.


#23 Omnisquall  

Omnisquall

Posted 11 April 2017 - 07:30 PM

Accidentaly went to the wrong wal mart which had them listed as $37.97 but still rang up at $15.  So doesn't hurt to price check a store.  Employees there didn't even know about it.


Posted 11 April 2017 - 07:55 PM  

inky1600

Posted 11 April 2017 - 07:55 PM

If it says quantity 0, why would it then say "limited stock" rather than "out of stock"?


Posted 11 April 2017 - 08:40 PM  

sp00ge

Posted 11 April 2017 - 08:40 PM

If it says quantity 0, why would it then say "limited stock" rather than "out of stock"?

Stock discrepancy.  Means there is a slight chance of there actually being one



#26 mariodog  

mariodog

Posted 11 April 2017 - 08:57 PM

A store near me says it has 15 available for $15. Could that be accurate?


#27 braiiins  

braiiins

Posted 11 April 2017 - 10:40 PM

Anyone know if I'd have a chance of being able to take one of these purchased at $15 to a store that still has them at full price and being able to exchange it for a different themed controller?


#28 Jake-McCall  

Jake-McCall

Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:02 PM

If you look it up using the UPC code provided by the OP, 47376063, the item that shows up is called the Xbox One Special Edition Armed Forces Wireless Controller being sold by a third-party seller, Centex Sales for $59.99. The only other similar controller that shows up at the Walmart site that is actually being sold by Walmart is the Xbox One Special Edition Covert Forces Wireless Controller, which is priced at a slight discount of $57.98 online. Is there any chance the latter would also ring up for $15 in store?


Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:23 PM  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:25 PM

Apparently there are 5 @ closest store. Wish me luck! Thanks OP.

Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:32 PM  

Rop3ADop3

Posted 11 April 2017 - 11:32 PM

son there's walmart clearance thread wait did anyone mention this already


