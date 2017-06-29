XBL Deals - DwG: Fortnite, XCOM 2, Divinity, Minecraft Story, more | Bandai Namco | GwG: Forza MS 5, Trials Fusion, Hydro Thun Hurr

Date Night Drops
_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold
- Aug 16 - Sep 15 - Trials Fusion
- Sep 1-30 - Forza Motorsport 5: Racing GOTY Edition
- Sep1-15 - Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- Sep 16 - Oct 15 - Oxenfree
- Sep 16-30 - Battlefield 3
________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold
9/12 - 9/18
- Blackwood Crossing - $10.71 - 33% off - Price History
- Deformers - $20.09 - 33% off - Price History
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $13.20 - 67% off - Price History
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $30.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Farming Simulator 17 - $25.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Premium Edition - $37.50 - 50% off - Price History
- Season Pass - $23.44 - 33% off - Price History
- Kuhn Equipment Pack - $10.04 - 33% off - Price History
- Fortnite - Standard Founder's Pack - $29.99 - 25% off - Price History
- Deluxe Founder's Pack - $44.99 - 25% off - Price History
- Grand Theft Auto V - $30.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Game & Great White Shark Cash Card - $40.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Game & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle - $64.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Game & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle - $44.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card - $84.99 - 15% off - Price History
- Whale Shark Cash Card - $44.99 - 10% off - Price History
- Has-Been Heroes - $13.39 - 33% off - Price History
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History
- LA Cops - $3.75 - 75% off - Price History
- Micro Machines World Series - $20.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) - $12.00 - 60% off - Price History
- The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - $8.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) - $8.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) - $4.00 - 60% off - Price History
- MotoGP17 - $34.99 - 30% off - Price History
- MXGP3 - $27.49 - 45% off - Price History
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition - $7.09 - 67% off - Price History
- Sheltered - $3.75 - 75% off - Price History
- Song Of The Deep - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History
- Spy Chameleon - $2.50 - 50% off - Price History
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $4.50 - 85% off - Price History
- Season Pass - Free for Gold - Price History
- The Technomancer - $10.00 - 75% off - Price History
- Wheels Of Aurelia - $3.00 - 70% off - Price History
- XCOM 2 - $24.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Digital Deluxe Edition - $30.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Bully Scholarship Ed. - $7.49 - 50% off - Price History
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified - $3.99 - 80% off - Price History
- Duke Nukem Forever - $3.99 - 80% off - Price History
- The Escapists - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Farming Simulator - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Marshall Equipment - $3.34 - 33% off - Price History
- Titanium Equipment - $1.33 - 33% off - Price History
- Titanium Vehicles - $2.67 - 33% off - Price History
- Ursus Equipment Pack - $4.68 - 33% off - Price History
- Ursus Vehicles - $5.35 - 33% off - Price History
- Vaderstad Equipment Pack - $5.35 - 33% off - Price History
- GTA IV - $7.99 - 60% off - Price History
- The Ballad Of Gay Tony - $7.99 - 60% off - Price History
- The Lost And Damned - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
- GTA V - $19.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) - $11.99 - 60% off - Price History
- Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% off - Price History
- Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) - $3.99 - 60% off - Price History
- Red Dead Redemption - $9.89 - 67% off - Price History
- Undead Nightmare Pack - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
________________________________________________________________________
Sales and Specials
Misc
- FIFA 17 - $10.00 - 75% off - Price History
- Deluxe Edition - $24.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Forza Motorsport 5 - Ends 9/17
- Car Pass - $5.00 - 75% off - Price History
- VIP Membership - $3.00 - 85% off - Price History
Bandai Namco - 9/12 - 9/18
- Arcade Game Series 3-In-1 Pack - $3.20 - 60% off - Price History
- Dig Dug / Galaga / Pac-Man
- Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin - $12.00 - 70% off - Price History
- Dark Souls III - $24.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Deluxe Edition - $34.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Season Pass - $10.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse - $12.00 - 70% off - Price History
- Game + Season Pass - $19.50 - 70% off - Price History
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $35.99 - 40% off - Price History
- Deluxe Edition - $45.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle - $50.99 - 40% off - Price History
- Get Even - $20.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Little Nightmares - $13.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Complete Edition - $23.99 - 20% off - Price History
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - $7.50 - 75% off - Price History
- Road To Boruto - $34.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Road To Boruto Pack - $13.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Season Pass - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Necropolis - $15.00 - 50% off - Price History
- One Piece: Burning Blood - $18.00 - 70% off - Price History
- Gold Edition - $25.35 - 70% off - Price History
- Gold Pack - $10.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $6.50 - 50% off - Price History
- Project Cars - GOTY Edition - $20.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Digital Edition - $15.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Tekken 7 - $41.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Deluxe Edition - $63.74 - 25% off - Price History
- Armored Core: Verdict Day - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Beautiful Katamari - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse - $11.99 - 70% off - Price History
- Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection - $7.49 - 75% off - Price History
- Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi - $7.49 - 75% off - Price History
- Enslaved - $3.74 - 75% off - Price History
- Eternal Sonata - $3.74 - 75% off - Price History
- Galaga Legions - $2.49 - 75% off - Price History
- Ms. Pac-Man - $1.24 - 75% off - Price History
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution - $5.99 - 80% off - Price History
- Pac-Man And The Ghostly Adventures - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Pac-Man And The Ghostly Adventures 2 - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
- All You Can Eat Add-On Pack - $3.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Soulcalibur II HD Online - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Soulcalibur V - $3.74 - 75% off - Price History
- Tales Of Vesperia - $3.74 - 75% off - Price History
- Tekken 6 - $4.94 - 67% off - Price History
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2 - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
Misc Drops
- APB Reloaded - Until 9/13
- 400 G1C - $4.49 - 10% off - Price History
- 816 G1C - $8.99 - 10% off - Price History
- 1,680 G1C - $17.99 - 10% off - Price History
- 3,052 G1C - $31.49 - 10% off - Price History
- 4,600 G1C - $39.99 - 20% off - Price History
- 9,600 G1C - $79.99 - 20% off - Price History
- 20,800 G1C - $139.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Forza Motorsport 6 - Until 9/13
- Deluxe Edition - $41.99 - 40% off - Price History
- Ultimate Edition - $53.99 - 40% off - Price History
- Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition - $49.79 - 17% off - Price History - Until 9/8
- Don't Knock Twice - $9.99 - 20% off - Price History - Until 9/20
- Forza Horizon 2 Standard - 10th Anniversary Edition - $19.99 - 60% off
- Seum: Speedrunners From Hell - $12.74 - 15% off - Price History - Preorder - Releases 9/22
- The Coma: Recut - $11.99 - 20% off - Price History - Preorder - Releases 9/21
- Ink - $7.49 - 25% off - Price History - Preorder - Releases 9/22
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle - $62.39 - 20% off - Price History
- Forza Horizon 3 - $49.99 - 17% off
- Deluxe Edition - $69.99 - 13% off
- Ultimate Edition - $89.99 - 10% off
- Bleed - $7.99 - 20% off - Price History - Preorder - Releases 8/24
- Halo: Reach - Noble Map Pack - FREE
- Game Of Thrones - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Lego City Undercover - $49.99 - 17% off
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $19.99 - 33% off
- Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 25% off
- Mortal Kombat XL - $29.99 - 25% off
- Inside & Limbo Bundle - $26.99 - 10% off
- Light & Dark Bundle - $22.49 - 25% off
- Slender: The Arrival, Valley
- The Shadow Warrior Collection - $59.49 - 15% off
- Mass Effect: Andromeda - $39.99 - 33% off
- Deluxe Edition - $49.99 - 29% off