PSN Flash Sale Ends 9/25 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT - $8 Disney Afternoon Collection, $6 Armello, $12 Shiness, & More!

Posted Today, 10:56 PM

Since you guys are so lazy, here's the list for the new Flash Sale.

Flash Sale page

Cross Buy

Bard's Gold - $1.99 - 60% Off

Baseball Riot - $1.99 - 60% Off

PS4

2Dark - $8.99 - 70% Off

101 Ways to Die - $3.99 - 60% Off

Adventures of Pip - $5.99 - 60% Off

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed - $8.99 - 70% Off

Alchemic Jousts - $5.99 - 60% Off

Armello - $5.99 - 70% Off

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend - $29.99 - 50% Off

Attack on Titan - $29.99 - 50% Off

Black & White Bushido - $5.19 - 60% Off

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma - $14.99 - 70% Off

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $19.79 - 67% Off

Brick Breaker - $2.99 - 70% Off

PS4 Add-ons

One Piece Burning Blood - Gold Pack - $6.24 - 75% Off

Transformers: Rise of the Dark - Spark Battle Pack - $1.97 - 67% Off

PS3

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed - $5.99 - 70% Off

Aquapazza - $8.99 - 70% Off

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend - $24.99 - 50% Off

Attack on Titan - $29.99 - 50% Off

Bionic Commando: Rearmed - $3.99 - 60% Off

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - $2.99 - 70% Off

PS3 Add-ons

Vita

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed - $5.99 - 70% Off

The Arland Atelier Trilogy Plus - $23.99 - 70% Off

Attack on Titan - $24.99 - 50% Off

Have a good weekend.