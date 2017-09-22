PSN Flash Sale Ends 9/25 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT - $8 Disney Afternoon Collection, $6 Armello, $12 Shiness, & More!

Since you guys are so lazy, here's the list for the new Flash Sale.
Cross Buy
Bard's Gold - $1.99 - 60% Off
Baseball Riot - $1.99 - 60% Off
PS4
2Dark - $8.99 - 70% Off
101 Ways to Die - $3.99 - 60% Off
Adventures of Pip - $5.99 - 60% Off
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed - $8.99 - 70% Off
Alchemic Jousts - $5.99 - 60% Off
Armello - $5.99 - 70% Off
Arslan: The Warriors of Legend - $29.99 - 50% Off
Attack on Titan - $29.99 - 50% Off
Black & White Bushido - $5.19 - 60% Off
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma - $14.99 - 70% Off
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $19.79 - 67% Off
Brick Breaker - $2.99 - 70% Off
PS4 Add-ons
One Piece Burning Blood - Gold Pack - $6.24 - 75% Off
Transformers: Rise of the Dark - Spark Battle Pack - $1.97 - 67% Off
PS3
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed - $5.99 - 70% Off
Aquapazza - $8.99 - 70% Off
Arslan: The Warriors of Legend - $24.99 - 50% Off
Attack on Titan - $29.99 - 50% Off
Bionic Commando: Rearmed - $3.99 - 60% Off
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - $2.99 - 70% Off
PS3 Add-ons
Vita
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed - $5.99 - 70% Off
The Arland Atelier Trilogy Plus - $23.99 - 70% Off
Attack on Titan - $24.99 - 50% Off
Have a good weekend.