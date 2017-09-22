Jump to content

CAGcast #515: How Not to Table Trunk

CAGcast #515: How Not to Table Trunk

The gang talks Toys R Us, Xbox One X, Destiny 2, Destiny 2, and so much more (Destiny 2)!

- - - - -

PSN Flash Sale Ends 9/25 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT - $8 Disney Afternoon Collection, $6 Armello, $12 Shiness, & More!

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 10:56 PM

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 10:56 PM

Since you guys are so lazy, here's the list for the new Flash Sale.

 

Flash Sale page

 

Cross Buy

:ps4: :vita: Bard's Gold - $1.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Baseball Riot - $1.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Broken Age - $3.99 - 80% Off
:ps4: :vita: Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 - 80% Off
:ps4: :vita: Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $2.99 - 80% Off
:ps4: :vita: Grim Fandango Remastered - $4.49 - 70% Off
:ps4: :vita: Last Wings - $2.39 - 70% Off
:ps4: :vita: Pocket God vs Desert Ashes - $0.99 - 80% Off
:ps3: :vita: Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault - $3.99 - 60% Off - Also includes Ratchet: Deadlocked
:ps4: :vita: Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 - 60% Off
:ps4: :vita: Spellspire - $3.99 - 60% Off
:ps4: :vita: Tiny Troopers Joint Ops - $2.39 - 70% Off
:ps4: :ps3: Unmechanical: Extended - $2.99 - 70% Off
:ps4: :vita: Xenoraid - $3.99 - 60% Off

 

PS4

2Dark - $8.99 - 70% Off

101 Ways to Die - $3.99 - 60% Off

Adventures of Pip - $5.99 - 60% Off

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed - $8.99 - 70% Off

Alchemic Jousts - $5.99 - 60% Off

Armello - $5.99 - 70% Off

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend - $29.99 - 50% Off

Attack on Titan - $29.99 - 50% Off

Black & White Bushido - $5.19 - 60% Off

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma - $14.99 - 70% Off

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $19.79 - 67% Off

Brick Breaker - $2.99 - 70% Off

Child of Light - $3.74 - 75% Off
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth - $23.99 - 60% Off
Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force - $14.99 - 70% Off
God Eater: Resurrection - $6.79 - 66% Off
Goosebumps: The Game - $5.24 - 65% Off
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - $19.99 - 50% Off
J-Stars Victory VS+ - $11.99 - 80% Off
Klaus - $4.99 - 75% Off
The Legend of Korra - $4.94 - 67% Off
Lovely Planet - $2.49 - 75% Off
Machinarium - $2.99 - 70% Off
Magicka 2 - $4.49 - 70% Off
Magicka 2: Special Edition - $5.99 - 70% Off
Mahjong - $2.99 - 70% Off
Mighty No. 9 - $7.99 - 60% Off
PSVR Oasis Games Horror VR Bundle - $4.99 - 75% Off
PSVR Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle - $6.24 - 75% Off
Omega Quintet - $8.99 - 70% Off
Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness - $15.99 - 60% Off
Rabbids Invasion - $7.99 - 60% Off
Rabbids Invasion Gold Edition - $13.99 - 60% Off
Rayman Legends - $9.99 - 75% Off
Seasons after Fall - $7.99 - 60% Off
Shiftlings - $4.49 - 70% Off
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - $11.99 - 60% Off
The Silver Case - $11.99 - 60% Off
Solitaire - $2.99 - 70% Off
Stardust Vanguards - $1.99 - 80% Off
Strider - $4.49 - 70% Off
Sword Art Online: Lost Song - $14.99 - 75% Off
Tearaway Unfolded - $7.99 - 60% Off
Tembo the Badass Elephant - $4.49 - 70% Off
Tetraminos - $2.99 - 70% Off
Toukiden Kiwami - $23.99 - 60% Off
Transformers Devastation - $9.99 - 75% Off
Transformers: Fall of Cybertron - $19.99 - 60% Off
We Are The Dwarves - $5.99 - 60% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

One Piece Burning Blood - Gold Pack - $6.24 - 75% Off

Transformers: Rise of the Dark - Spark Battle Pack - $1.97 - 67% Off

 

PS3

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed - $5.99 - 70% Off

Aquapazza - $8.99 - 70% Off

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend - $24.99 - 50% Off

Attack on Titan - $29.99 - 50% Off

Bionic Commando: Rearmed - $3.99 - 60% Off

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - $2.99 - 70% Off

Capcom Arcade Cabinet - $11.99 - 60% Off
Child of Light - $3.74 - 75% Off
The Darkness II - $7.99 - 80% Off
Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax - $15.99 - 60% Off
Dragon’s Lair Trilogy - $7.99 - 60% Off
DuckTales: Remastered - $4.49 - 70% Off
Escape Dead Island - $2.99 - 80% Off
Final Exam - $2.49 - 75% Off
Goosebumps: The Game - $2.99 - 70% Off
Hamilton’s Great Adventure - $0.99 - 90% Off
J-Stars Victory VS+ - $7.99 - 80% Off
The King of Fighters XIII - $8.99 - 70% Off
The Legend of Korra - $4.49 - 70% Off
Machinarium - $2.99 - 70% Off
Mighty No. 9 - $7.99 - 60% Off
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 - $12.49 - 75% Off
Persona 4 Arena - $7.49 - 75% Off
Persona 4 Arena Ultimate Edition - $11.24 - 75% Off
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $9.99 - 75% Off
Ragnarok Odyssey Ace - $5.99 - 70% Off
Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One - $3.99 - 60% Off
Ratchet & Clank: Collection - $7.99 - 60% Off
Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus - $3.99 - 60% Off
Remember Me - $7.99 - 60% Off
Rotastic - $1.24 - 75% Off
Sacred Citadel - $2.49 - 75% Off
South Park: The Stick of Truth - $7.99 - 60% Off
Strider - $5.99 - 60% Off
Transformers Devastation - $9.99 - 75% Off
Transformers Franchise Pack - $15.99 - 80% Off
Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $3.74 - 75% Off

 

PS3 Add-ons

 

Vita

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed - $5.99 - 70% Off

The Arland Atelier Trilogy Plus - $23.99 - 70% Off

Attack on Titan - $24.99 - 50% Off

Corpse Party: Blood Drive - $11.99 - 60% Off
Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax - $11.99 - 60% Off
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth - $15.99 - 60% Off
God Eater: Resurrection - $6.79 - 66% Off
Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds - $11.99 - 70% Off
Machinarium - $2.09 - 70% Off
Psycho Pass: Mandatory Happiness - $11.99 - 60% Off
Ragnarok Odyssey Ace - $5.99 - 70% Off
Senran Kagura Bon Appetit! - $3.99 - 60% Off
Stranger of Sword City - $7.99 - 60% Off
Sword Art Online Lost Song - $9.99 - 75% Off
Tearaway - $7.99 - 60% Off
Toukiden: Kiwami - $15.99 - 60% Off

 

Have a good weekend.


DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 11:13 PM

Hmmmm...Chronicles of Teddy is tempting.

Candyvin  

Candyvin

Posted Today, 11:14 PM

Thanks for the heads up & for the links OP

