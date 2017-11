Posted 18 November 2017 - 03:18 PM

This deal was extended through end of day today. So tempting.

If you want an X1X and a game this is the best deal I've seen. So long as the sale isn't blocked by the employee.

Anybody know if this will work with their digital games or is it disc only?

I didn't try any digital only game cards. If you're at a target anyway it doesn't hurt to try it.