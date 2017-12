Microsoft.com - 12 Days of Deals 2017

Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM

It looks like they'll have this promotion this year too!

https://www.microsof...2-days-of-deals

Here is an uninformative list of the deals (information will be made available as the deals go live):

Day 1 | December 6 at 12 AM ET

An amazing Surface deal is coming soon. Check back on December 5 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Surface pro front facing with burgundy type cover attached

Day 2 | December 7 at 12 AM ET

Score incredible savings on games. Check back on December 6 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Three Xbox One Games

Day 3 | December 8 at 12 AM ET

Save big on select PCs and accessories. Check back on December 7 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Lenovo laptop

Day 4 | December 9 at 12 AM ET

Save big on select PCs and accessories. Check back on December 8 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Dell computers

Day 5 | December 10 at 12 AM ET

Get big savings on select HP PCs and accessories. Check back on December 9 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler HP Laptop

Day 6 | December 11 at 12 AM ET

Elevate your game with a great Xbox offer. Check back on December 10 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Xbox One S with a game and controller

Day 7 | December 12 at 12 AM ET

Score game-changing deals on a new PC and select accessories. Check back on December 11 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Gaming PC with a screen shot from Destiny 2

Day 8 | December 13 at 12 AM ET

Save on immersive experiences. Check back on December 12 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Windows mixed reality headsets and hand controls

Day 9 | December 14 at 12 AM ET

Get a new Surface at a price you’ll love. Check back on December 13 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Surface Pro with a red ribbon

Day 10 | December 15 at 12 AM ET

Get epic savings on the best in entertainment. Check back on December 14 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Digital movie titles

Day 11 | December 16 at 12 AM ET

Grab incredible savings on select PCs. Check back on December 16 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler PCs with Intel processors

Day 12 | December 17 at 12 AM ET

This is the Xbox deal you’ve been waiting for. Check back on December 16 after 12 AM ET for details.

Spoiler Xbox One S and a generic game box

