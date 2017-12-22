Jump to content

Ghost Recon Wildlands - War Within the Cartel Bundle (PS4/Xbox) $59.99 at Amazon

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 02:15 PM

#1 CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 02:15 PM

Normally $170...

 

https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B01MTXOHQM/

  • Inspired by the story of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands War Within the Cartel, this exclusive bundle features original artwork from the video.
  • The bundle includes the exclusive Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands War Within the Cartel SteelBook, the Gold Edition game with season pass subscription, and the Santa Muerte figurine.
  • SteelBook features Ken Taylor's artwork for the upcoming Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands War Within the Cartel.
  • Gold Edition includes full game plus season pass subscription.
  • Santa Muerte figurine is a 10.5-inch replica of the in-game version.

71od070TSKL._AC_SL1000_.jpg


#2 hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 02:17 PM

In for one if someone would like to buy the statue off me for $45. Ehhh?

#3 chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 03:48 PM

Can anyone who already owns this vouch for the quality of the statue?


#4 runthejewels  

runthejewels

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

I want this more for the statue than the actual game.

#5 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Yesterday, 07:29 PM

The one that Interests me the most is the Gamestop one! This is a good find though, nice one!

#6 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

https://www.cheapass...on-xbox-oneps4/


#7 Cloudx9  

Cloudx9

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

Bought this and pretty much got my money back just from selling the gold edition for $70. Adding the statue and steelbook to my gaming room collection where extra space is already scarce.
