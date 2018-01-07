6 months Xbox Live + Rocket League $24.99
Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Just checked my Powerup email from Gamestop and I saw you get a free 3 month Xbox Live with the purchase of 3 months (24.99) plus get Rocket League free
https://m.gamestop.c...embership/84476
Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:53 PM
Just bought this, but it looks like I only received 1 code for 3 months.
Edit - ok, looks like I have to wait for the bonus codes to arrive.
Posted Today, 12:27 AM
Just bought this, but it looks like I only received 1 code for 3 months.
Edit - ok, looks like I have to wait for the bonus codes to arrive.
You purchased online? Did the other 2 codes eventually come in?
Posted Today, 12:35 AM
Posted Today, 12:40 AM
I purchased mine online this morning and have yet to receive the other codes.
Posted Today, 12:44 AM
In store you get two 3 month bonus codes (but no Rocket League) printed on receipt...so 9 months for $25.
Did it twice, two separate orders, at around 7:00 pm.
Posted Today, 01:28 AM
In store you get two 3 month bonus codes (but no Rocket League) printed on receipt...so 9 months for $25.
Did it twice, two separate orders, at around 7:00 pm.
Just did this right now, confirmed. Thanks for mentioning it.
Posted Today, 02:09 AM
Now that's a good deal.
Posted Today, 02:21 AM
Posted Today, 03:07 AM
Any Power Up Membership required?
Posted Today, 03:29 AM
Dead?
Posted Today, 03:43 AM
Posted Today, 03:49 AM
Any Power Up Membership required?
None at all my friend
Posted Today, 04:01 AM
