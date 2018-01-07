Jump to content

CAGcast #528: Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds

The gang discovers the joys of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, watches a lot of movies, and shamelessly adds a Battlegrounds mode.

6 months Xbox Live + Rocket League $24.99

By ec91762, Yesterday, 10:53 PM

#1 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

Title pretty self explanitory...

Just checked my Powerup email from Gamestop and I saw you get a free 3 month Xbox Live with the purchase of 3 months (24.99) plus get Rocket League free

https://m.gamestop.c...embership/84476

#2 WWF  

WWF

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

anybody Know if they still have the 3+1 fitness themed month cards?

#3 gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted Yesterday, 11:53 PM

Just bought this, but it looks like I only received 1 code for 3 months. 

 

Edit - ok, looks like I have to wait for the bonus codes to arrive. 


123626.png

http://steamcommunit...m/id/gunstar808

#4 Kurosaki-san  

Kurosaki-san

Posted Today, 12:27 AM

Just bought this, but it looks like I only received 1 code for 3 months. 
 
Edit - ok, looks like I have to wait for the bonus codes to arrive.


You purchased online? Did the other 2 codes eventually come in?

#5 Disturbed Jerry  

Disturbed Jerry

Posted Today, 12:35 AM

I purchased mine online this morning and have yet to receive the other codes.

#6 fishface45  

fishface45

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Same here, bought one yesterday and today haven't received my bonus codes yet


I purchased mine online this morning and have yet to receive the other codes.


#7 180husher  

180husher

Posted Today, 12:44 AM

In store you get two 3 month bonus codes (but no Rocket League) printed on receipt...so 9 months for $25.

 

Did it twice, two separate orders, at around 7:00 pm.



Posted Image

#8 Kurosaki-san  

Kurosaki-san

Posted Today, 01:28 AM

In store you get two 3 month bonus codes (but no Rocket League) printed on receipt...so 9 months for $25.
 
Did it twice, two separate orders, at around 7:00 pm.


Just did this right now, confirmed. Thanks for mentioning it.

#9 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 02:09 AM

Now that's a good deal. 


#10 Untamed Sorrow  

Untamed Sorrow

Posted Today, 02:21 AM

Hopefully they don't hit us over the head with the "*while supplies last" BS on these online orders. Otherwise, we just paid almost $9 a month depending on your tax, and GS wont refund either.
#11 1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 03:07 AM

Any Power Up Membership required?


#12 spicoli420  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 03:29 AM

Dead?


#13 mitch079  

mitch079

Posted Today, 03:43 AM

Stick to eating pizza on our time, Spicoli.

#14 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Today, 03:49 AM

Any Power Up Membership required?


None at all my friend

#15 spicoli420  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

Stick to eating pizza on our time, Spicoli.

Learning about Cuba, having some food


