$15 For 3 Months Of Xbox GOLD LIVE + 3 Months Free(Code emailed later)

Not an xbox head so go easy on me but been watching for xbox Gold Live deals al $40 ps+ from Black Friday.. My Friend sent me to the xbox site for this deal.

I had some problems seeing the deal so i've put together a how to guide to hopefully avoid yall having the same issues.

Play together with Xbox Live Gold

For a limited time only buy 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold and Receive a 3 Month Gold token. Give it to a friend and team up for many hours of play on multiplayer games like PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS*

1. Go to Xbox.com page

2. Click on BUY Xbox GOLD LIVE( green button)

3. Will take you to page displaying 3 months for $24.99

4. Click the SIGN IN link there(upper right hand corner) and sign in

5. Price goes from $24.99 to $14.99 with the $24.99 having a slash thru it.

6. enJoi

Notes:

- this will auto sign you up for auto renewal so make sure to turn that off to avoid recurring charges

- you will be msg'd the additional 3 month code to your Xbox Message Center by 3/15/18 (what or where is that?)

Also since it sounds like its just an additional code does anyone know if you can just activate it on your own account?

good luck!

oNe