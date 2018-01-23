Jump to content

$15 For 3 Months Of Xbox GOLD LIVE + 3 Months Free(Code emailed later)

By Sean Price, Today, 06:43 PM

Sean Price  

Sean Price

Posted Today, 06:43 PM

Not an xbox head so go easy on me but been watching for xbox Gold Live deals al $40 ps+ from Black Friday..   My Friend sent me to the xbox site for this deal. 

 

I had some problems seeing the deal so i've put together a how to guide to hopefully avoid yall having the same issues. 

 

Play together with Xbox Live Gold

For a limited time only buy 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold and Receive a 3 Month Gold token. Give it to a friend and team up for many hours of play on multiplayer games like PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS*

 

 

1. Go to Xbox.com page

2. Click on BUY Xbox GOLD LIVE( green button)

3. Will take you to page displaying 3 months for $24.99

4. Click the SIGN IN link there(upper right hand corner) and sign in

5. Price goes from $24.99 to $14.99 with the $24.99 having a slash thru it. 

6. enJoi

 

Notes: 

    - this will auto sign you up for auto renewal so make sure to turn that off to avoid recurring charges

    - you will be msg'd the additional 3 month code to your Xbox Message Center by 3/15/18 (what or where is that?) 

 

Also since it sounds like its just an additional code does anyone know if you can just activate it on your own account? 

 

good luck!

 

 

oNe

 


HaloGX  

HaloGX

Posted Today, 06:57 PM

It still shows $24.99. Either this is targeted somehow, or it may have been an error and has been fixed.


ignition365  

ignition365

Posted Today, 06:59 PM

Shows $14.99 for me... but it does say that the B1G1 offer cannot be combined with any other offers.  So I expect you'll never see that additional email.


ignition365.jpg

ZombiesWorld  

ZombiesWorld

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

Thanks OP. This is much better than having to go inside a Gamestop.



Twitch: zombiesworld
 
Zombies+World.png

fss_overall.png

8-) A CAG that plays his games 8-)

damonoxide  

damonoxide

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

It works for me. My sub is currently lapsed, maybe that's the deal? It only shows up if you don't currently have Gold?

Not sure if I need this right now, but might just grab it. Thanks OP.

Edit: I mean it shows $14.99, haven't bought it so can't comment on the extra code.

whitereflection  

whitereflection

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

Right. Whether they honor it or not is unclear, but the language covers them. It's a targeted offer. The dashboard sometimes offers 1 month for $4.99 or a year for $39.99 too.

Sean Price  

Sean Price

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

Right. Whether they honor it or not is unclear, but the language covers them. It's a targeted offer. The dashboard sometimes offers 1 month for $4.99 or a year for $39.99 too.

honor what? 

and what dashboard are you referring to? 

I am on the hunt for the 1yr for $40 deal..

 

 

please advise!

 

 

oNe

 

 

p.s.  any tips or ideas on those $40 xbox LIVE GOLD deals that pop up on the TRADES forum here and there?   aka are they legit and how are they constantly selling em for $40? 


easper  

easper

Posted Today, 07:23 PM

Worked for me. I was going to use Bing credits to re-up in May, but now that Game Pass is a first party buffet I think I'll save my credits for that. Thanks OP!


DVD Verdict.com

DMCA18  

DMCA18

Posted Today, 07:28 PM

honor what? 

and what dashboard are you referring to? 

I am on the hunt for the 1yr for $40 deal..

 

 

please advise!

 

 

oNe

 

 

p.s.  any tips or ideas on those $40 xbox LIVE GOLD deals that pop up on the TRADES forum here and there?   aka are they legit and how are they constantly selling em for $40? 

I have been getting sub extensions off the trade forums for a few years now. Those with decent rep numbers have them for a reason. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is. 12mo for 40 is pretty standard. Towards black friday you'll see some 12 for 35-38 deals occasionally. 


iHack  

iHack

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

Followed directions & it still shows $24.99 for me  :-(


Posted Image

WNYX585AM  

WNYX585AM

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

It won't let me use my Microsoft funds to pay for this.  It seems to require a credit card or paypal or a new gift card for some reason.


