CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Best Buy Ad 2/11-2/17

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Dynasty Warriors 9 $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Kingdom Come: Deliverance $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: South Park: The Stick of Truth $19.99
  • :3ds: Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology $39.99
  • :switch: Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap $39.99
  • :switch: Overcooked Special Edition $39.99
  • :switch: The Longest Five Minutes $39.99
  • :switch: Portal Knights $29.99

Everything Else:

  • Nintendo New 3DS XL Black $174.99 Save $25
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller and a Stereo Headset when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 months of Xbox Live with the purchase of an Xbox One Wireless Controller
  • PDP Official Universal Media Remote for PlayStation 4 $24.99 Save $5
  • PDP Talon Media Remote for Xbox One $14.99 Save $5
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Headset $59.99 Save $20

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Wonder $19.99 Save $3
  • Wonder 4K $27.99 Save $2
  • Roman J. Israel, Esq. $22.99 Save $2
  • Hell or High Water 4K $17.99
  • Blade of the Immortal Only @ BB Steelbook $17.99
  • Brotherhood of the Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield $17.99
  • The Deuce: Season One $39.99
  • Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time $19.99

It's worth noting that the "Vanilla" non-bundle Xbox One S 500GB White Console from Black Friday is currently $189.99 ($90 off) if you can find one. I looked around and maybe 1 in 15 stores still has one and the price will be the same next week. The sku is 6114810 if you want to check with your store.


