XBL Gold $14.99 for 3 months or $9.99 for 3 months
Posted Today, 07:07 AM
TopCashBack currently has $5 cash back on 3 months XBL Gold, limit 5 purchases per month https://www.topcashb...icrosoft-store/ so they'll be like $9.99 per 3 months... Yes, I know this isn't as great as the GameStop XBL Gold promo earlier this year but in case u missed out on that, u can get this =)
Lmk if anyone wants a referral link XD
Posted Today, 07:49 AM
Still a huge rip off. Boggles my mind how cheapassgamers can buy a console and then a game and then pay extra to unlock content on the game they just bought all while paying for monthly internet. Can you really be a cheapass if you are paying $40-$60 a year to play games online? I know many of the users here look for deals for gold or PS+ but they never really get any cheaper than $40 or so. I have only played online on Xbox with the free trials. I did get a year of PS+ gifted to me but it ran out last month and I didn't renew it of course.
I know M$ has like 28 million or so Gold members and Sony in the 30 somethings so that is like close to 4 billion dollars between the both of them estimating every sub at $60. Estimating of course but it's a whole lot of money each company is making on something that was free until this gen with Sony. M$ got millions of people to pay them extra for something that should be free. PC is still free and so is Nintendo but even they are going to start charging for online play in Sept. It's getting to the point where companies should release 2 versions of the game if it features online multiplayer. As it stands now, if a game has a single and MP mode, I will only be playing half of the game since the other half costs extra. Makes no sense to me but again, there are MILLIONS of you okay with paying extra so I am screwed unless I play on PC.
Posted Today, 08:15 AM
my 1 cent. (too cheap to give 2)
Posted Today, 08:57 AM
I think you're taking the CAG mantra to the extreme here considering the modern era of console gaming, but you do you, bud. Judgement-free zone. Enjoy your single player.
Posted Today, 09:17 AM
Posted Today, 09:57 AM
Posted Today, 10:00 AM
I do Gold for the free games. Don't really care for online gaming, and much of what I play doesn't have active servers anyway.
You pay for gold for the free games?
Posted Today, 10:33 AM
Posted Today, 10:45 AM
I do Gold for the free games. Don't really care for online gaming, and much of what I play doesn't have active servers anyway.
How are the games free if you need to pay for Gold in order to be able to get them? Also, what happens to those games if you stop paying for Gold? I don't think you understand what free means.