Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

CAGcast #536: A Holes Everywhere

The gang talks COD IIII, Sea of Thieves, Fear Effect: Sedna and a whole bunch more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

(Xbone, PS4) Dynasty Warriors 9 $38.60 newegg.com after promo code

By CaoPi, Yesterday, 06:47 PM

#1 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10560 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM

Hey mousou fans! Damn it's gonna be hard to top this deal use promo code EMCPSPY65 for 40% looks like shipping is free also!

Looks like newegg doesn't like links, you will have to search for the game manually.

MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

#2 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM

Shame the game is a steaming pile of trash. And I enjoy the series.

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

#3 EpicLootsCA   "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary!   98 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Yesterday, 08:06 PM

I wouldnt give them more 10$....


ERGOPROXY-DECAY.png

 

--- Click Above for something amazing ---

#4 Strider Turbulence   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   6515 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Strider Turbulence

Posted Today, 01:25 AM

I wouldnt give them more $1....

FTFY


birdie-intro.gifAlpha 2

Stop wasting your money on videogames and sign up at prizerebel! Just do some simple and short surveys and in a couple of weeks time, you'll have enough credit to buy a $60 release! Or PSN/Xbox credit. Why pay money to fund your hoarding addiction when you can do it for freeeee!!!

#5 FoxAlive   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   230 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

FoxAlive

Posted Today, 02:52 AM

Shame the game is a steaming pile of trash. And I enjoy the series.

Care to elaborate? Sounds like a generic statement to me, same could be said to any call of duty game  :lol:  The backlog is too big otherwise I would hop on this!


#6 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   190 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 03:04 AM

Care to elaborate? Sounds like a generic statement to me, same could be said to any call of duty game :lol: The backlog is too big otherwise I would hop on this!


Their attempt at open world didn’t pan out so well. They over-changed the series & fail to keep graphics up to date.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy