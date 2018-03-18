Free $15 Google Express Credit at Target When Using Voice Activated Google Device
#1
Posted Today, 01:08 PM
Get a $15 Google Express Credit for your next eligible Target Google Express order by saying “Hey Google, spring into Target” using a voice activated Google device.
See g.co/express/exclusions and see terms at g.co/express/couponterms
Limit one time use, offer expires 4/21.
#2
Posted Today, 01:32 PM
Worked for me, thanks OP!
#3
Posted Today, 01:49 PM
Worked for me! Thanks OP!
#4
Posted Today, 02:00 PM
$15 is a small price to pay to keep Google out of my home.
#5
Posted Today, 02:09 PM
#6
Posted Today, 02:09 PM
I was messing around just to see if this stacks with that "first order" coupon I have, and it doesn't.
But why is my tax nearly twice as high as it should be? sales tax is not 10.5% where i live
#7
Posted Today, 02:10 PM
#8
Posted Today, 02:15 PM
#9
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
#10
Posted Today, 02:24 PM
Tax is based on where the Target is located, not where you are. Happened to me a couple times.
#11
Posted Today, 02:28 PM
#12
Posted Today, 02:36 PM
Google: "Purchasing mountain dew and Doritos"
#13
Posted Today, 02:53 PM
If you are using the Google Assistant App on Android or IOS. You just have to say "Spring Into Target" and you'll get the promo that way.
#14
Posted Today, 03:08 PM
#15
Posted Today, 03:17 PM
Thanks not sure what to get. I see FFXV Deluxe Edition for PS4 for $20 but I think it's just the standard edition listed incorrectly.
#16
Posted Today, 03:55 PM
There's a universal $5 shipping charge if spending less than $35 and the coupon cannot be applied to shipping so don't go buying the $7 Shrek DVD thinking you'll get a free item.
That Touhou Switch game is $21.99 (same as Best Buy GCU) but with the coupon applied I got it for $14.24 shipped
#17
Posted Today, 04:03 PM
#18
Posted Today, 04:04 PM
I'll just order 5 then.
#19
Posted Today, 05:11 PM
CoD WW2 xbone $25 + tax
Shadow of the Colossus ps4 $25 + tax
Spirited Away blu ray $1 + shipping + tax
Shrek DVD shipping + tax
Note that taxes are calculated before the discount is applied.
Any other suggestions?
#20
Posted Today, 05:28 PM
Or does it? :0
#21
Posted Today, 05:30 PM
#22
Posted Today, 05:38 PM
#23
Posted Today, 05:46 PM
thanks this worked.
saying the whole phrase made it do a Google search instead for me on my cell.
Also i had to update my cell to use Google assistant its been a year since i have.
#24
Posted Today, 06:02 PM
It was asking me to install like 3 apps before I could even see the coupon... NOPE
#25
Posted Today, 06:20 PM
Can you use it towards the but one get one 50% off deal?
I was not able to get Google Express to recognize the BOGO sale. There was an additional 20% off 'stock up' coupon available though. Decided to just get the sale through the regular site. I'll save the $15 for another item.
#26
Posted Today, 08:51 PM
It was asking me to install like 3 apps before I could even see the coupon... NOPE
You can always use the website: https://express.google.com/u/0/
Just add items to the cart and during checkout you will see the promo available to apply.
#27
Posted Today, 09:15 PM
#28
Posted Today, 09:58 PM
I'm guessing you also can't use a red card to get the usual deals from using that? This doesn't sound that great
Basically doesn't have anything target related except for individual sale items. Plus not everything's on there that target sells etc. Kind of like Best buy's eBay account.
