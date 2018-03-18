Jump to content

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Free $15 Google Express Credit at Target When Using Voice Activated Google Device

By litepink, Today, 01:08 PM
Google express target

#1 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2801 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 01:08 PM

“Hey Google, spring into Target”

Get a $15 Google Express Credit for your next eligible Target Google Express order by saying “Hey Google, spring into Target” using a voice activated Google device.

See g.co/express/exclusions and see terms at g.co/express/couponterms

Limit one time use, offer expires 4/21.

#2 dandiego   dandiego CAGiversary!   12 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

dandiego

Posted Today, 01:32 PM

Worked for me, thanks OP!


#3 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8135 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Today, 01:49 PM

Worked for me! Thanks OP!


Tradelist

 

This is my new theme song. "Man, you're a CheapAssGamer." YouTube

#4 d8onausa  

d8onausa

Posted Today, 02:00 PM

$15 is a small price to pay to keep Google out of my home.


#5 DjNEOda1  

DjNEOda1

Posted Today, 02:09 PM

How does this work?

#6 DonaldBlank   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   694 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

DonaldBlank

Posted Today, 02:09 PM

I was messing around just to see if this stacks with that "first order" coupon I have, and it doesn't.

 

But why is my tax nearly twice as high as it should be? sales tax is not 10.5% where i live


#7 Kotor15   Okay kiddos, prepare to be schooled CAGiversary!   2851 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

Worked on my Note 8.

#8 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12643 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 02:15 PM

Worked on my 2012 Nexus 7 after a few times
Posted Image

#9 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

I've never used this before are you able to use red card?
Using Tapatalk

#10 jags316  

jags316

Posted Today, 02:24 PM

I was messing around just to see if this stacks with that "first order" coupon I have, and it doesn't.

But why is my tax nearly twice as high as it should be? sales tax is not 10.5% where i live


Tax is based on where the Target is located, not where you are. Happened to me a couple times.

#11 RoytheRobot   El Piraguero. CAGiversary!   2505 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

RoytheRobot

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

Thanks op. Ordered a bunch of cereal and some rechargeable batteries.

Sent from my Mi A1 using Tapatalk

3DS Friend Code: 2895-7855-8742    Wii U NNID: RoytheRobot

Click here if you want cash back on almost all your online purchases

#12 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 02:36 PM

Me: "Ok google, shop target"

Google: "Purchasing mountain dew and Doritos"

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#13 Hellacious   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   386 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Hellacious

Posted Today, 02:53 PM

If you are using the Google Assistant App on Android or IOS. You just have to say "Spring Into Target" and you'll get the promo that way.


#14 iHack   1337 H4X0R CAGiversary!   772 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

iHack

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

Thanks OP!
Posted Image

#15 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2259 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted Today, 03:17 PM

Thanks not sure what to get. I see FFXV Deluxe Edition for PS4 for $20 but I think it's just the standard edition listed incorrectly.


Smile Support Society. We play horror/retro games -  Games I'm Selling/Trading

#16 bappt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   541 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

bappt

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

There's a universal $5 shipping charge if spending less than $35 and the coupon cannot be applied to shipping so don't go buying the $7 Shrek DVD thinking you'll get a free item.

 

That Touhou Switch game is $21.99 (same as Best Buy GCU) but with the coupon applied I got it for $14.24 shipped


#17 Indiansfan008   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   318 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

Any chance of using this towards a price matched item? Would like to get Monster Hunter World matched to Gamestop and then get $15 off. Wishful thinking?

#18 Kotor15   Okay kiddos, prepare to be schooled CAGiversary!   2851 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

There's a universal $5 shipping charge if spending less than $35 and the coupon cannot be applied to shipping so don't go buying the $7 Shrek DVD thinking you'll get a free item.


I'll just order 5 then.

#19 frankmackeyspam   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   351 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

frankmackeyspam

Posted Today, 05:11 PM

Some suggestions:

CoD WW2 xbone $25 + tax
Shadow of the Colossus ps4 $25 + tax
Spirited Away blu ray $1 + shipping + tax
Shrek DVD shipping + tax

Note that taxes are calculated before the discount is applied.

Any other suggestions?

#20 Mikeyjl87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   469 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Mikeyjl87

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

Too bad it doesn't work with the B1G1 50% off deal going on right now ):

Or does it? :0

#21 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2479 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

Expires April 21? Oh, I think I'll just hold onto it for some other sales.

#22 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

Can you use it towards the but one get one 50% off deal?

#23 vic_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   1975 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

If you are using the Google Assistant App on Android or IOS. You just have to say "Spring Into Target" and you'll get the promo that way.

thanks this worked.
saying the whole phrase made it do a Google search instead for me on my cell.
Also i had to update my cell to use Google assistant its been a year since i have.

#24 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

It was asking me to install like 3 apps before I could even see the coupon... NOPE


b6g1NUv.gifezgif.com-resize6bea7.gif

#25 theflicker   Hurm. CAGiversary!   1684 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

theflicker

Posted Today, 06:20 PM

Can you use it towards the but one get one 50% off deal?

I was not able to get Google Express to recognize the BOGO sale.  There was an additional 20% off 'stock up' coupon available though.  Decided to just get the sale through the regular site.  I'll save the $15 for another item.


#26 intelligentidiot   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   296 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

intelligentidiot

Posted Today, 08:51 PM

It was asking me to install like 3 apps before I could even see the coupon... NOPE

You can always use the website: https://express.google.com/u/0/

 

Just add items to the cart and during checkout you will see the promo available to apply.


#27 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 09:15 PM

I'm guessing you also can't use a red card to get the usual deals from using that? This doesn't sound that great

#28 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 09:58 PM

I'm guessing you also can't use a red card to get the usual deals from using that? This doesn't sound that great


Basically doesn't have anything target related except for individual sale items. Plus not everything's on there that target sells etc. Kind of like Best buy's eBay account.

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

